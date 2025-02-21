Marvel Rivals to ban players for using a third-party plugin, labels it a "cheating software"

Marvel Rivals has cracked down on a third-party plugin known as Blitz. In an official warning issued by the developers, they have informed if players are found using this plugin, they will be facing bans or even account suspensions. However, there is a silver lining for players who have been using this third-party plugin till now.

Ad

Read on to learn what advantages Blitz gave in the game and why it will get you banned.

Marvel Rivals to ban players for using third-party plugin Blitz

For the uninitiated, the third-party plugin Blitz gave an unfair edge to the players who were using it. While it did not directly affect the gameplay of the players, it shared confidential stats related to damage and healing of opponents by injecting itself into the game processes. By doing so, it helped players selectively ban heroes and predict when the opponent is going to use the ultimate ability.

Ad

Trending

Looking at how this third-party plugin gave some players an unfair advantage in the lobbies, NetEase Games has issued a statement saying,

"We deem this program as cheating software and will no longer allow its use during gameplay."

However, there is a saving grace for players who were using it. The developers have decided not to ban players who were using the third-party plugin in the past. But from the day of making this announcement, players found to be using Blitz in Marvel Rivals will be banned.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the spirit of fair gameplay, NetEase Games has also urged all players to refrain from using any type of third-party plugin, may it be enhancing performance or visuals. This statement from the developers can be a hint to players who are modding the game using third-party plugins.

Read more: How to counter The Thing

While modding is not completely banned in the game, the usage of third-party plugin Blitz is. It is advised to players not to use it to keep their accounts from getting banned or suspended.

Ad

Read more: Marvel Rivals hits highest-ever player count amid major layoffs

This was everything you needed to know about the ban from Marvel Rivals on the third-party plugin Blitz. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.