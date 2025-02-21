How to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals

It is fairly difficult to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals owing to his high health and his immunity against launch-ups and knockbacks. He is a newly added Vanguard in the game with Season 1.5, who, along with Human Torch, completes the Fantastic Four group in Marvel Rivals

The Thing enters the Marvel Rivals arena as a tank hero. With a playstyle similar to Hulk, he is primarily a melee character possessing excellent defensive capabilities. His ability to dive in and out of enemy backlines is difficult to deal with owing to his high health. Therefore, many players might be looking for the best methods to counter him.

This article provides you with potential ways to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals, and list the best heroes to use in the process.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Most effective methods to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals

To best counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals, you need to incorporate heroes in your team that can not only deal significant damage but also have the ability to escape when Ben Grimm's alter ego decides to dive in. This makes characters like Wolverine and Iron Man excellent choices.

Furthermore, considering The Thing's immunity to launchups and knockbacks, you should isolate him from his team to make him vulnerable. This is where Groot comes into play with his walls, which can effectively stop The Thing from getiing consistent heals, thus making him weak.

List of five of the best heroes to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals

Here is a list of five of the best heroes to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals and the strategies to implement with each one.

1) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Wolverine is by far the best hero to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals. His unique damage output potential, which is based off of the target’s max health, makes him incredibly powerful against high-HP characters like The Thing.

Furthermore, Logan’s passive, Regenerative Healing Factor, increases his survivability massively when facing a 1v1 situation, making him the “tank killer” that he is often known as.

2) Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Groot is an excellent hero to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals. His Thornlash and Ironwood walls can be carefully placed to isolate The Thing from his team, making him vulnerable in the process. Considering The Thing’s immunity to launch-ups and knockbacks, this is one of the most effective ways to counter his fairly aggressive playstyle.

Furthermore, Groot’s ultimate, Strangling Prison, can potentially imprison The Thing in one place, completely countering his movement capabilities.

3) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Iron Man is powerful against The Thing owing to his airborne nature. His Hyper-Velocity can keep him away from The Thing’s reach, while he can keep dishing out consistent damage with his Repulsor Blast and Unibeam.

Additionally, with the recent buffs to his damage with the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update, Iron Man is now even more effective in taking down high-HP characters like The Thing.

4) Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman is one of the best Strategists to counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals. The healing that comes with her primary ability, Orb Projection, can easily keep her teammates alive when The Thing decides to dive in.

Furthermore, Invisible Woman has excellent survivability, especially against a dive tank like The Thing. She can go invisible with her Covert Advance and Veiled Step abilities, making her annoying to face off against as The Thing.

5) Peni Parker

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Peni Parker's entire kit is designed to counter dive characters, which is perfect against The Thing's playstyle. Her Bionic Spider-Nest and Arachno-Mines are extremely difficult to deal with, as they take away The Thing's ability to dive in and out at will.

Furthermore, Peni Parker’s Wall Crawl and Cyber Bond make her agile enough to dodge The Thing’s attacks and abilities, making her an excellent counter to the character.

