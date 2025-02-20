Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update release countdown: Start time for all regions

The mid-season update for Marvel Rivals Season 1 will be arriving on February 21, 2025, at 4 am Eastern Time. The official patch notes for the update are already out, and the community is hyped up about it. The game's Season 1.5 is expected to feature various additions (like the Human Torch and The Thing, and a new Dracula-themed map) and numerous hero adjustments.

On that note, here's the live release countdown for the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update.

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update: Release date and time for all major regions

As mentioned before, the Season 1.5 update brings significant additions to Marvel Rivals, including new heroes, cosmetic items, maps, and hero adjustments. The developers were also going to reset the rank of all players, but the idea was later scrapped due to major backlash from the game's community.

The release time for the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update based on in-game reset is February 21, 2025, at 4 am (Eastern Time). Below are the corresponding times for various regions:

Pacific Time (PST): February 21, 2025, at 1 am

February 21, 2025, at 1 am Mountain Time (MT): February 21, 2025, at 2 am

February 21, 2025, at 2 am Central Time (CT): February 21, 2025, at 3 am

February 21, 2025, at 3 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): February 21, 2025, at 9 am

February 21, 2025, at 9 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): February 21, 2025, at 12 pm

February 21, 2025, at 12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 21, 2025, at 2:30 pm

February 21, 2025, at 2:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): February 21, 2025, at 5 pm

February 21, 2025, at 5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): February 21, 2025, at 6 pm

February 21, 2025, at 6 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): February 21, 2025, at 8 pm

February 21, 2025, at 8 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): February 21, 2025, at 10 pm

Do note that there will be a temporary server downtime of around 3 hours when the update arrives, as confirmed by the developers.

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update release countdown

Below is the live countdown for the mid-season update of Marvel Rivals. The update is expected to go live when the countdown reaches zero:

