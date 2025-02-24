"You cannot just sit there": Ninja criticizes players who don't swap heroes in Marvel Rivals

Popular Marvel Rivals streamer and content creator, Ninja, recently shared his thoughts on hero-switching in the game. He could be seen visibly angry as he went on to declare that if players did not change characters even when they were hard-countered, they would eventually lose. His exact words were:

"you can not just sit there, lock your character, and then stay in the entire time while the enemy team is changing comp to counter you...you will LOSE"

This has been a glaring issue in Marvel Rivals as players from all ranks have been complaining about for quite some time now. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Ninja angry with players who do not change heroes in Marvel Rivals

Ninja recently criticized players for not swapping characters mid-game. He went off on stream right after losing a match, which he stated they could have won if some of his teammates decided to swap to other heroes after being countered.

Frankly, this has been a persistent issue in the game faced by many players. Some are adamant enough to stick to their favorite characters even when they are being hard-countered leading to eventual defeat.

This led to many players joining in on the conversation through a post on X by @RivalsAssembled. Most of them agreed to the fact that being versatile and being able to switch to a different hero should be an essential part of learning the game.

User @reaperreapzz said that if a hero on a team was getting hard-countered and it was not switched, the game felt like a 5v6. They said:

"I agree with him. If your character is getting hard countered and you only know how to play that one character, the game starts to feel like a 5v6 etc. Being able to counter the enemy team comp makes matches feel a lot easier"

Another user called @Kreeped replied that he agreed with Ninja 100%. They further went on to add that learning multiple heroes was the key to winning and that every player should know how to play at least three characters from each class. They commented:

"Ninja is 100% right about this. If you have melee heroes and you won't change because you "like wolverine,"....You're the problem. Learn how to play MULTIPLE heroes....Be great with at least 3 heroes from eveey class. You'll be a way better player, and you'll move up in rank."

Considering Marvel Rivals is a role-based game, many content creators had also previously stated that it was essential to learn at least two to three heroes from each class to be the most valuable to your team.

This covers everything you need to know about Ninja’s thoughts on hero-switching in Marvel Rivals. It is important to understand that counterpicks are a part of the game and getting proper knowledge of which hero to pick in each situation will eventually win you games.

