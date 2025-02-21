How to get the Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume in Marvel Rivals

With the arrival of the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update, NetEase developers have added the Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume as a part of the newly released bundle. The freshly introduced Negative Zone Gladiator bundle has brought brand-new skin and a few cosmetic items to the title's ever-expanding collection. Taking inspiration from the Fantastic Four (1998) #600 comic, the aforementioned skin captures Johnny Storm's Negative Zone appearance.

This article will provide a brief overview of how to acquire the Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume in Marvel Rivals Eternal Night Falls Season 1.5.

Guide to obtain the Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals enthusiasts worldwide must navigate to the in-game store (featured section) to acquire the Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume. It can be purchased either individually for 1400 Units or by buying the whole Negative Zone Gladiator bundle for 1600 Units (discounted price).

For context, the Negative Zone skin represents the time when Johnny Storm got trapped in the Negative Zone and absorbed his own chaotic energy to transform himself into an evil force. Meanwhile, the intricate details of his gladiator armor make the appearance even more formidable.

How to purchase and equip the Negative Zone skin

Here's how to purchase and equip the Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume:

Open Marvel Rivals.

Navigate to the Store section from the top-left section of your screen.

Look for the Featured section and select the Negative Zone Human Torch bundle.

Either click on the button under the costume or the yellow section showing 1600 Units to acquire the Human Torch skin.

Follow the further procedure and complete the purchase process.

After purchasing the skin, there'll be an Equip prompt that'll instantly equip the skin.

In case someone misses the prompt, they must navigate to the Heroes section and click on the Cosmetics section of Human Torch's profile.

In case players don't have the required amount, they can purchase Lattices (another in-game currency) and convert them into Units. Here's the list of current pricing:

11,680 Lattice: $99.99

$99.99 5680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 2180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 1000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 100 Lattice: $0.99

What's inside the Negative Zone Gladiator bundle in Marvel Rivals?

Negative Zone Gladiator bundle in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Apart from the incredible Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume, NetEase developers have introduced a few in-game cosmetics for gamers to cherish. Even though the costume can be purchased individually for 1400 Units, the rest of the items can be equipped only after purchasing the whole bundle for a discounted price of 1600 Units.

Regardless, the bundle is worth the price considering the details of Human Torch's gladiator armor. Here's a list of items available inside the bundle:

Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch costume (1400 Units)

Light Brigade Leader MVP

Insect Killer Emote

Negative Zone Gladiator Nameplate

Negative Zone Gladiator Spray

For more articles related to brand-new costumes and cosmetics, check out Sportskeeda's Marvel Rivals page.

