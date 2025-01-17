How to get Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals

The Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals is now out, adding yet another cosmetic item to the ever-growing collection of cosmetics introduced in Season 1 Eternal Nights. This costume highlights Doctor Strange’s connection to the mystical lands of K’un-Lun and his transformation into an immortal sorcerer. With its unique design and thematic elements, it offers players a chance to enhance their gameplay experience by showcasing Doctor Strange’s magical prowess.

This article will guide you on how to obtain the Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin Marvel Rivals.

All free skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them

Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals

You can acquire the Sorcerer Immortal costume by purchasing it directly from the in-game store. The skin is available both as a standalone item and as part of the Doctor Strange - Sorcerer Immortal Bundle, which includes the following items:

Doctor Strange Sorcerer Immortal Costume

Rising Dragon MVP

Dragon's Calligraphy Emote

Sorcerer Immortal Nameplate

Sorcerer Immortal Spray

How to get Discord x Marvel Rivals Jeff The Land Shark Avatar for free

Price

The Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals is available individually for 2,000 Units, while the complete Bundle can be purchased at a discounted price of 2,200 Units. However, do note that the discounted price of the complete Bundle is temporary, and it could revert to the original price of 3,300 Units at any time in the future.

There are various ways to earn Units in the game. If you have a shortage, you need to purchase Lattice and convert them into Units (1 Lattice = 1 Unit). The pricing is as follows:

100 Lattice: $0.99

$0.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 1000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 2180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 5680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

How to unlock

Purchase the Sorcerer Immortal Costume from the shop (Image via NetEase Games)

Here's a stepwise guide on how to purchase and equip the Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals:

Open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform.

on your preferred platform. From the main menu, navigate to the in-game store by selecting the Store option.

option. Select the Doctor Strange - Sorcerer Immortal Bundle in the store. It should be the first item in the shop currently.

in the store. It should be the first item in the shop currently. Once you select it, you will see a yellow button at the bottom left of the screen showing the price of the whole Bundle in Units. Either select that or select the costume as a standalone item.

at the bottom left of the screen showing the price of the whole Bundle in Units. Either select that or select the costume as a standalone item. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm your purchase. If you have enough Units, the skin will be instantly added to your inventory, otherwise, you will be redirected to buy Lattice with real money .

. To equip the Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals, go to the Heroes section from the main menu, select Doctor Strange, and choose the new costume from the Cosmetics menu.

That's all you need to know about the Sorcerer Immortal Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals.

