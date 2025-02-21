How to get the Trench Coat for The Thing in Marvel Rivals

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Feb 21, 2025 07:36 GMT
Here
Here's how to get the Trench Coat for The Thing in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Trench Coat for The Thing is the latest costume set to arrive in Marvel Rivals with Season 1.5. The Thing will join the game in the second half of the Season alongside Human Torch. Unlike most of his typical costume, which features his bare body — the Trench Coat gives him a more secret agent look, complete with a brown blazer, hat, and black sunglasses.

Read on to learn more about how to get the Trench Coat for The Thing in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: How to unlock the Trench Coat for The Thing

Players can access the Trench Coat for The Thing from the “The Thing-Trench Coat bundle.” The bundle offers five items and will cost 1600 Units or $15.97 in the in-game stores. For a better understanding, here’s the Lattice to Cash conversion rate:

Lattice and their prices (Image via NetEase Games)
Lattice and their prices (Image via NetEase Games)

  • 100 Lattice: $0.99
  • 500 Lattice: $4.99
  • 1000 Lattice: $9.99
  • 2180 Lattice: $19.99
  • 5600 Lattice: $49.99
  • 11680 Lattice: $99.99

Fortunately, players have the option to purchase the costume separately for 1,400 Units or $13.95. To get Units, they must buy Lattice (in-game currency). Additionally, it’s important to note that players can redeem the bundle if they have accumulated sufficient Lattice in their account.

What's included in the bundle the Trench Coat for The Thing?

The bundle consists of five items and will be available once Season 1.5 goes live. Here’s what you will receive upon purchasing the bundle:

The Trench Coat for The Thing (Image via NetEase Games)
The Trench Coat for The Thing (Image via NetEase Games)
  • Trench Coat” Costume for The Thing
  • Nuir Scars” MVP animation The Thing
  • Falling Object” Emote
  • Trench Coat” Nameplate
  • Trench Coat” Spray
During Season 1.5, players can also purchase the Human Torch – Negative Zone Gladiator Bundle for 1,600 Units. Additionally, the second half of the Season will offer a variety of free skins, including the highly sought-after Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch.

