Marvel Rivals has a new meta character with the best win rate, and it's not Mantis

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Nights has undergone a surprising shift in the competitive meta. While many fans anticipated that characters like Mantis would dominate, it was Storm who emerged as the hero with the highest win rate in the game. According to the data, Storm not only has the highest win rate in all the ranks but also one of the highest ban rates, indicating that players are aware of her capabilities.

However, keep in mind that these statistics were provided by a third-party platform, RivalsMeta. So, the data may not be entirely accurate.

Storm now has the highest win rate in Marvel Rivals across all ranks

Storm is a Duelist class hero whose ascent to the top is worth noting, boasting a win rate of 56.22%. As of writing this article, she also has one of the highest ban rates in the game at 45.66%. Interestingly, she is not among the top ten of the highest-picked heroes in Marvel Rivals despite such impressive states, with just 14% of users playing it.

Here's what the list of top-ten highest win-rate heroes in Marvel Rivals currently looks like:

Hero name Win rate (in %) Storm 56.16 Magic 53.79 Rocket Raccoon 53.77 Peni Parker 52.61 Mantis 52.26 Thor 51.77 Mister Fantastic 51.61 Loki 51.15 Captain America 51.08 Hulk 51.03

The previous highest win-rate hero, Mantis, has moved down to five, while Hulk has moved down to ten from consistently being in the top five during Season 0. This shows how rapidly the meta of the game is changing in Season 1 Eternal Nights.

This is further epitomized by one of the most recent additions to the game, Mister Fantastic, who has already landed in the top ten of the list within just two weeks of being added to the hero roster.

Storm's abilities play a crucial role in her effectiveness:

Wind Blade: Launch forward-piercing Wind Blades.

Launch forward-piercing Wind Blades. Omega Hurricane (Ultimate): Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage.

Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage. Weather Control: Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost.

Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost. Goddess Boost: Channel the power of the weather to empower Storm: Tornado grants a Movement Boost and inflicts Slow on enemies; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage.

Channel the power of the weather to empower Storm: Tornado grants a Movement Boost and inflicts Slow on enemies; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage. Bolt Rush: Unleash a lightning bolt forward.

Unleash a lightning bolt forward. Charged Gale (Team-up): Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies.

As Marvel Rivals continues to evolve, players need to know how drastically the game's meta can keep changing. Win rates and effectiveness of heroes are always subject to change, especially with players developing new strategies and the developers implementing balance adjustments.

