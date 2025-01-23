How to unlock Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals

The Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals is a special collectible introduced during the Fortune & Colors event, part of Season 1 Eternal Night Falls. This event celebrates the Spring Festival, bringing Chinese festive themes and exclusive rewards to players.

By participating in event-specific missions and challenges, players can earn unique items, including the abovementioned commemorative Gallery Card. On that note, here's how to unlock the Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals.

Also read: All rewards in Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event and how to get them

How to Redeem the Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

To unlock the Festivals and Friends Gallery Card during the Fortune & Colors event, players need to participate in the limited-time game mode called Clash of Dancing Lions. This mode is a 3v3 soccer-inspired game where players can choose to play as Iron Fist, Star-Lord, or Black Widow.

Trending

By playing the Clash of Dancing Lions mode, players can complete event-specific missions and challenges to earn Danqing, a magical dye. These challenges can be easily found in the top left event section of the main menu.

In-game preview of the Gallery Card (Image via NetEase Games)

You can see the Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals as the last reward of the event. When you start, the card will be in black and white. However, there is an option to see a preview by hovering the mouse over it.

As players accumulate Danqing, they can use it to fill in the colors of the Gallery Card. Once the illustration is fully colored, the Of Festivals and Friends gallery card will be unlocked.

That's all you need to know about the Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals. Do note that this is a multi-day event, with new challenges arriving every 24 hours.

The Fortune & Colors event runs from January 23, 2025, at 4:00 AM Eastern Time to February 14, 2025, at 3:59 AM Eastern Time. The unlockable items of this event are exclusive, and won't be returning as purchasable cosmetics in the item shop in the future.

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.