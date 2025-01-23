All rewards in Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event and how to get them

The Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event features plenty of new content for the game, including a new limited-time game mode and cosmetics to commemorate the Spring Festival. Similar to the previous Jeff's Winter Splash Festival, you can earn a free skin for Star-Lord by participating in this event.

This article goes over everything you can earn in the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event.

How to get all rewards from the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event

The Lion's Mane outfit for Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals can be unlocked for free (Image via NetEase Games)

The Fortune & Colors event features a special LTM (limited-time mode) called Clash of Dancing Lions, which has a football-like game mode. You can earn a special currency called Danqing by completing various challenges. Obtaining a certain amount of these tokens will unlock each of the rewards for free.

Here are all the rewards you can obtain by playing the Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals:

Clash of Dancing Lions Gallery Card

Lion's Mane (Star-Lord Skin)

Emote

MVP Animation

Spray

Namecard

Like the previous winter event, you will need to fill out parts of an illustration using the Danqing. Doing so will unlock various rewards like an emote, name card, MVP animation, and spray. The final item is the Star-Lord skin in Marvel Rivals, based on the Chinese Lion Dancer outfits.

The challenges will likely be tied to the new Clash of Dancing Lions LTM, which is a football-like game mode with three heroes; Iron Fist, Black Widow, and Star-Lord. Your primary objective will be to use your skills to steal the ball from your opponents and score a goal by evading incoming players.

Note that only the cosmetic bundle for Star-Lord is free. Those for Black Widow and Iron Fist must be purchased from the in-game store.

Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors start and end dates

The Fortune & Colors event is available from January 23, 2025, to February 14, 2025. As mentioned, this update adds the new Clash of the Dancing Lion LTM that offers various rewards for free, alongside a few new cosmetics for certain heroes that can be purchased from the store.

Currently, this is the only announced limited-time event for Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, with more information expected soon.

