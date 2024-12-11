All Marvel Rivals Starlord skins: Tier list, prices and more

Marvel Rivals Star Lord skins are fun and have some variety within the collection. This Duelist hero has a total of five cosmetics including the base skin. The default costume is available to all players as the character is unlocked by default. Fans can choose to purchase the standalone skins or get the entire bundle if available. The bundles offer matching MVP animations, emotes, and sprays.

This article will highlight every skin available for Star Lord in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all Marvel Rivals Star Lord skins from least impressive to best

5) Star- Lord Base skin (B-tier)

Star-Lord's base costume (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord base skin looks quite similar to Jovial Star, thus landing it into the B-tier for Marvel Rivals Star Lord skins. It features a slightly different color palette and design with blue and yellow tones but lacks the extra flair and excitement. While it still captures Star-Lord’s essence, it doesn’t have the same standout qualities or special effects that make the higher-tier skins more exciting.

However, it's still pretty popular among fans who like the core design and want to experience the "half human, half alien, all awesome" vibe that Star-Lord embodies without any of the added frills.

4) Jovial Star (A-tier)

Star-Lord's skin from Legendary Star-Lord (2014) comic (Image via NetEase Games)

The Jovial Star costume from Marvel Rivals Star Lord skins earns its place in the A-Tier due to its impressive design and the fact that it’s entirely free to unlock through gameplay. Inspired by Legendary Star-Lord (2014), this skin gives Star-Lord a confident and stylish look that resonates with his comic origins.

Players will be able to obtain this skin by completing "Vengeance for the Milano!" found in the Heroic Journey tab. This requires securing 10 KOs as Star-Lord with assist contributions from Guardians teammates, including Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Adam Warlock, or Mantis.

Description as follows:

"Face it. I rule. I love space. Down on Earth, my life was a nightmare. Down there, you wouldn't look at me twice. Up here, I'm living the drea..."

While it lacks the cinematic polish that GOTG Vol. 3 offers, the free unlock method and strong comic ties for the Jovial Star skin make this a top A-Tier pick.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (A-tier)

Star-Lord's skin from GOTG Vol.3 (Image via NetEase Games)

This skin lands in the S-Tier for its cinematic inspiration and overall aesthetic value. Based on the blue-and-red leather suit from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), this costume is comic-accurate. While it omits his iconic mask, the detailed craftsmanship, resemblance from the movie, and vibrant color palette make it a standout and the best costume in Marvel Rivals Star Lord skins as of December 2024.

The skin can be bought alone for 1600 Units or in a bundle for 1800 Units that includes the MVP animation, the "Dance Like Always" emote, a nameplate, and a spray. Players can also buy the 4500 Units bundle with extra skins for Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Mantis.

Description as follows:

"The trap isn't a trap if you know the trap is trying to trap you. It's a face-off."

Comic book fans will appreciate the nod to the 2008 run by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, which inspired this skin’s design. The bundle option adds excellent value for those who want to upgrade their entire Guardian team.

2) Master of the Sun (A-tier)

Master of the Sun Star Lord skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The Master of the Sun Star Lord skin in Marvel Rivals can be purchased for 1800 Units in the in-game store. You can also choose to get only the costume for 1400 Units. The skin is static and features a unique jacket with bright red, orange, and yellow accent colors on the torso.

The items included in this bundle are:

Master of the Sun costume

Sun's Out, Guns Out MVP animation screen

Feel the Energy Emote

Master of the Sun Nameplate

Master of the Sun Spray

The in-game description of skin read:

"Every sun is a circle moving in a circle. Master the circle—the orbit of the self—And you become the Master of the Sun"

1) Lion's Mane (S-tier)

Lion's Mane skin for Star Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Lion's Mane skin in Marvel Rivals for Star Lord arrived as a part of the Clashing Lions event in Season 1. The skin is currently not available on the in-game store and so cannot be purchased at the time of writing this article. However, there is a small chance that it may become available to the store at a later date.

The in-game description of the skin read:

"The majestic Lion soars with auspicious energy, reigning over the mountains, as a thousand stars illuminate the universe, casting a celestial glow upon the land, heralding the arrival of spring."

