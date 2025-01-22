Psylocke is reportedly getting a "Mother" skin in Marvel Rivals

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 22, 2025 17:29 GMT
Psylocke is reportedly getting a &quot;Mother&quot; skin in Marvel Rivals
Psylocke could be getting a new skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke may just be getting a "Mother" skin in Marvel Rivals. On January 22, 2025, popular leaker @RivalsLeaks showcased a visual of the Duelist dressed in a vintage-looking red outfit. Details regarding its release were not provided in the leaker's recent tweet.

The hero is one of the most popular Duelists in the game. As of this writing, she has three different costumes.

Note: This article is based on leaks obtained from popular sources. The information presented herein should be taken with a grain of salt.

Psylocke is to potentially get a brand new skin in Marvel Rivals according to leaks

The leaked "Mother" skin gives Psylocke a rich red-colored costume along with black gloves. The character also gets an interesting new hairstyle and a top hat. Overall, it's a somewhat retro appearance that imparts upon the Duelist a distinctive flair in Marvel Rivals.

@RivalsLeaks is a popular source that has often revealed important updates coming to the game. However, it's best to take the leak with a grain of salt, as no official confirmation has been provided by NetEase Games.

The skin will be Psylocke's third outfit, and by the looks of it, it could easily rank as an A-tier or B-tier Psylocke costume. It's different from her other skins that often follow a purple or black color palette for the hero. The Mother skin for Psylocke stands out and looks rather unique on the hero.

It would most likely arrive as a paid skin and could potentially be a part of an event or bundle that also features other hero skins in the game.

