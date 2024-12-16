All Marvel Rivals Psylocke skins: Tier list, prices and more

Marvel Rivals Psylocke has a total of four cosmetics in the game including the base skin. The basic skin is available for all players in the community as the hero is unlocked by default in the game. This Duelist hero has unique skins and all of the makeovers follow a distinct theme that separates one from the other. Fans can choose to get the standalone skins or the entire bundles for emotes, sprays, and MVP animations.

Marvel Rivals Psylocke is very strong and mostly useful in flank strategies to take out smaller health pool characters on the enemy team. Her ability kit is easy to understand and can be chained together for a massive damage burst. You can get the skins from the in-game store to flaunt your mastery over this hero while raking in kills and victories.

This article will highlight all available skins for Marvel Rivals Psylocke in a tier list.

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Marvel Rivals Psylocke skins graded from least amazing to best

4) Base skin (B-tier)

Psylocke first appeared in Captain Britain #8 (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke’s Base Skin serves as the foundation of her character, blending her telepathic abilities with her identity as a wandering warrior from feudal Japan. With her psychic blade and loyal wolf Logan, Sai’s mission to vanquish ancient Yokai is steeped in mysticism and determination.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to add special skin for completing Ranked achievements

Ripped from her reality by the Timestream Entanglement, this version of Sai embarks on a quest to gather allies and return to her world. Simple yet iconic, this is the only costume among all Marvel Rivals Psylocke skins that reflects her essence without any cost to the player.

The Description reads:

"Enemies can become friends, but only if we show our foes respect."

3) Kirisaki Sakura (A-tier)

Kirisaki Sakura from season 0 in all Marvel Rivals Psylocke skins (Image via NetEase Games)

The Kirisaki Sakura skin immerses Psylocke in feudal Japanese lore, giving players a design that’s both elegant and steeped in narrative. In this skin, Sai embarks on an adventure across Kirisaki Mountain, joining forces with Logan and Hulkmaru to protect a village from an ancient Oni threat.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event

Its soft sakura theme, linked with the blooming cherry blossoms of April, stands in stark contrast to Psylocke's ferocious combat style. This 600-unit skin, introduced in Rivals Season 0, speaks well to fans of Japanese folklore and is perfect for players who love Psylocke for her adventurous side.

The skin description is as follows:

"April is the season of sakura, and now Kirisaki Mountain has a brief moment of calm."

2) Vengeance (S-tier)

This skin first appears in Uncanny X-Men (1981) (Image via NetEase Games)

The Vengeance skin gives Sai an aggressive, savage look, taken straight from the Psylocke: Demon Days comic featuring Peach Momoko. It's all about sharp lines and dramatic details in perfecting the psychic warrior as graceful yet deadly.

Read more: Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 12, 2025)

On its own, the skin goes for 1400 units. However, for an additional 200 units, you get the bundle with the “This is my way” MVP motion, the Kiza emote, a nameplate, and a sticker, making it worth the 1600 units price (discounted from 2000).

Stealthy as ever, Sai dons this skin to wreak havoc behind enemy lines, though its flashy design may grab some extra attention.

The description for this skin reads:

I'm not just a telepath. I've got real power.'

1) Blood Kariudo (S-tier)

Blood kariudo skin for Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

The Blood Kariudo skin for Psylocke in Marvel Rivals is available in a bundle. The standalone cost of the skin is 1400 Units while the entire package comes at a price tag of 1600 Units. It is a dim red costume for the Duelist with a unique makeover and head accessory.

The items included in this bundle are:

Blood Kariudo skin

Butterfly Effect MVP animation screen

Shadow Strike Emote

Blood Kariudo Nameplate

Blood Kariudo Spray

The in-game skin description reads:

"Vampires and Yokai are essentially two sides of the same coin, each posing a perilous threat to humanity. But this time, the stakes are different; these beings exist as both Yokai and people. I must seek a gentler solution with the help of this crystal."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.