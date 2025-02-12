Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 12, 2025): New Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman cosmetics and bug fixes

The Marvel Rivals patch notes for February 12, 2025, are now out. This minor patch will introduce two new Valentine's Day special skins for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Along with that, there are multiple bug fixes made related to maps, gameplay, and heroes.

This patch will go live in-game on February 13, 2025, at 09:00 am UTC with zero server downtime. Read on to learn everything included in the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes.

Full Marvel Rivals patch notes for February 12, 2025

Here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes released on February 12, 2025, by NetEase Games:

All-New Costumes

Expand Tweet

Trending

Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman - 60th Wedding Anniversary Combo Bundle (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Read more: Marvel Rivals announces Valentine's special skins for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

High-end computers running the Bazzite (Linux) system were mistakenly tapping into low-quality UI resources. Fear not—this issue has been rm'd!

Maps and Gameplay

Resolved an issue where if you scored KOs during overtime and the battle concluded at that moment, the KDA tab might not have shown its true colors. Now every victory is honored!

Corrected an issue where the Yggdrasill Path cart icon in the Convoy tutorial was a bit off-target. Your heroic journey can now continue with clarity!

A heroic sweep has been performed to fix various map collisions that could trap players or allow them to slip through walls unexpectedly. Your path to glory is now cleared!

Hero Bug Fixes

Doctor Strange's Portal Power: Fixed an issue where Doctor Strange's portal could be interrupted during the placement phase if an allied Loki transformed into him. The Sorcerer Supreme's magic now flows uninterrupted!

Jeff the Land Shark's Bubble Trouble: Resolved a quirky situation where Jeff's bubbles could, in rare instances, sneak past enemy healing gates into the spawn room. No more bubble bath break-ins!

Iron Man's "Armless" Attack: Addressed a tech malfunction where Iron Man's arm models could go missing after activating Armor Overdrive in certain rare scenarios. The suit's back in action—fully equipped to blast into battle!

Hulk & Wolverine's Team-Up Trouble: Fixed a little mischief where because of their Team-Up Ability, Wolverine's Berserk Claw Strike could, under certain situations, be activated during Feral Leap. Now, there will be no more mix-ups!

Hulk's Charge Hiccup: Resolved a Team-Up Ability bug where if Hulk was hit by Namor's ultimate when charging to throw Wolverine, he wouldn't be thrown afterward. Now, the power duo can deliver a one-two punch without any interruptions—Hulk smash, Wolverine slash!

Console

Fixed an issue where the PS controller could experience drift in certain specific situations.

Read more: Best Marvel Rivals Heroes tier list

This was everything you needed to know about the Marvel Rivals patch notes released on February 12, 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Marvel Rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.