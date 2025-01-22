"This needs to be fixed": Marvel Rivals community debates design choices of Invisible Woman and Dagger

The Marvel Rivals community recently took to X to discuss the design choices of Invisible Woman and Dagger. They were not pleased with the similar outlooks of the heroes, often leading to miscommunications during intense battles. A user named @Mace called out the developers and demanded a fix as soon as possible to keep the competitive integrity of the game intact. They went on to add that the small “4” on one of the suits is almost unrecognizable in the heat of battle. They said:

“This NEEDS to be fixed.”

Another user named @Su joined in on the debate stating that it would have been much easier if the default Fantastic Four costumes were the traditional blue ones. They said that it would have been much easier to recognize while also keeping the designs close to their original. User @Su commented:

“why was it so hard to make the default fantastic 4 skins the blue ones? The blue looks much better for the default and it would solved the lookalike issue imo”

This was not the only issue with the Invisible Woman design, according to some of the players. User @Qwop replied how it was almost impossible to distinguish between the Invisible Woman ultimate of your own time and that of your oponent. They went to add that it was only until you get close enough that you realise which team cast it but by then it was too late.

The entire community, however, did not side with the possibly flawed design choices. Some commented that this issue could remain unaddressed, as it was pretty clear who was on the battlefield from their projectiles and abilities. Some even said that a simple press of the “Tab” button would help people out. User @Violence said:

“Idk why people can’t see the difference they are easy to discern from one another, dagger has more detail and her hair is far lighter than Sue’s hair, each of them have different projectiles and abilities. Just use your eyes, it ain’t hard.”

Finally, a few Loki mains joined in on the conversation and explained their grievances. They said that it was uncountable how many times they used their ultimate on the wrong character just because they could not recognize them from their designs. User @DOG commented that they had copied the wrong “white woman” multiple times leading to disadvantageous situations for their team.

How are Invisible Woman and Dagger similar in design and what can the developers do to change them in Marvel Rivals?

Invisible Woman and Dagger’s default costumes are similar as they both wear white suits with hints of blue in them. Furthermore, they have the same blond hair color and facial characteristics quite similar to each other, leading to the confusion that many players are facing.

To fix this “issue”, the developers, NetEase Games, can consider changing the default costumes of the Fantastic Four characters to the popular blue color as stated by user @Su. This would be a simple yet effective fix to the confusion while still keeping the designs as close to their originals as possible.

