Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Trailer reveals new Iron Fist skin, game mode, and more

The Marvel Rivals Spring Festival trailer was released on January 21, 2025, via the game's social channels. It showcased some of the upcoming skins and a brand-new game mode. The event is slated to arrive on January 23, 2025. The video also confirmed that players can secure a free Spring Festival-themed cosmetic by playing the game.

Marvel Rivals Spring Festival to bring new game mode and exclusive skins

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for the Spring Festival event for the community to enjoy. The game will likely receive a small update on its release day to unlock the gates to a whole new game mode and uniquely themed skins.

The video boasts a total of three skins: one each for Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow. Each of the cosmetics has a vibrant and traditional look. The accent colors for the skins are different but the overall theme remains the same. A new Gallery Card customization event will also be available in the game, similar to the Winter event, and will be called Fortune & Colors.

The new game mode will be called Clash of Dancing Lions and is going to be available for a limited time. It will likely be removed when the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival concludes. The trailer showcased quite a few details about the new game mode.

It seems to be a 3v3 mode where players need to score goals with a festival-themed ball to win. It appears quite similar to Rocket League as the arena appears to be enclosed with clear markings on the ground. It is an exciting new idea that will potentially be added to the Arcade playlist as entertainment for the player base.

Star-Lord Marvel Rivals Spring Festival skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The devs will provide some free rewards that fans can earn by simply playing the game. The free items will include various cosmetics and trinkets including the Star-Lord Costume. Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official patch notes on Marvel Rivals’ website for more details.

