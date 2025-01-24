"He really needs something": Players discuss potential buffs to make Adam Warlock a viable Support in Marvel Rivals

The Marvel Rivals community is actively discussing potential buffs to enhance Adam Warlock's viability as a support character. Reddit user u/Silebyst recently shared a lengthy post on the official subreddit, expressing how Adam Warlock requires more mobility. The post gained nearly 7,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments from the community.

"I know not every character needs to be hyper mobile, but he needs something."

In the discussion, the overall reactions seem to be mixed. Several users appreciated Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals as a DPS healer but considered him too slow and grounded for a character who can fly (as per the original Marvel lore). As a solution, some suggested adding a teammate-targeted dash ability with a cooldown to improve his mobility and viability.

u/Run_Excellent said they found Adam the most fun character in the game but expressed their frustration about having no option to escape a difficult situation. User u/iunnobleh simply found it weird that the hero couldn't fly in Marvel Rivals. For those who don't know, Adam is a cosmic being with flying being one of his key aspects in the Marvel comics.

u/theblacknipple420 believed that Adam should have three heal charges instead of two, to which a lot of players seemed to agree.

Some players disagreed with the post and commented their opinions. u/GiltPeacock, an Adam Warlock main in Marvel Rivals, said they believe having high mobility does not go well with long-range, damage, and burst healing — this could make the hero overpowered.

u/BrinksTrucc also had similar views and mentioned that giving Adam high mobility would require a complete rework of his abilities and damage to balance everything.

Should Adam Warlock have better mobility in Marvel Rivals?

Due to the mixed opinions, it's unclear whether the community wants Adam Warlock to have better mobility or not, but it is evident that something must be done, considering players suggested more changes to the hero. Though some players feel that his limited mobility makes him vulnerable, Adam Warlock doesn’t need better mobility in Marvel Rivals for the sake of game balance.

If you are unaware, he has one of the highest win rates in the game and is one of the primary choices of high-ranked team compositions. Considering this, the character is already strong enough and players who practice it well are winning matches with ease.

