Marvel Rivals community reacts to Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin, calls it "pay-to-lose"

The Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin in Marvel Rivals has become one of the popular cosmetics, thanks to the numerous memes and videos regarding Jeff being shared on different social media platforms. However, in a recent post on the official Marvel Rivals Subreddit, u/Deva_Way shared their frustration around this skin. The post gained massive traction from the fans, gaining over 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The user first mentioned that they used all the free Units to unlock this, and was still disappointed. The caption reads:

"Bought this jeff skin with all of my free points and didnt know it was pay-to-lose... Takes half the screen, feels terrible"

The user felt that the Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin was a "pay-to-lose" skin as it covered a large area on the screen and hindered their gameplay experience while used in-game. This opinion received mixed reactions from the community.

Many users commented in support of the skin. u/Sloth_Monk believed that it was an adorable skin, while u/MegaVix suggested that real Jeff The Land Shark players used it despite its flaws. u/Anxious_Can751 also defended the design of this skin and said that opponents would be enchanted by Jeff's cuteness on the battlefield.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

On the other hand, some others agreed with u/Deva_Way's opinion. u/Insane1rish and u/KeyAcid were bothered by the striking pink color of the Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin, as it made them a noticeable target for enemies. u/Chedder1998 criticized NetEase Games for not adding a feature that lets users try a skin before buying it.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

How to buy the Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin in Marvel Rivals

The Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin is based on the third volume of It's Jeff Infinity Comics (2021). The skin costs 1,400 Units separately, while the complete bundle, which includes an MVP animation and emote, costs 1,600 Units. Here's a stepwise guide to buy this skin in Marvel Rivals:

Head to the Heroes tab in the main menu.

Navigate to Jeff The Land Shark and click on it.

Go to the Cosmetics section and select Costumes.

Find the Incognito Dolphin Jeff skin and click on purchase.

If you have a sufficient amount of Units, the skin will be added to the inventory immediately. Otherwise, you will be redirected to purchase Lattice, which can be converted into Units (1 Unit=1 Lattice).

