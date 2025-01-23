  • home icon
How to easily earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jan 23, 2025 17:57 GMT
Exploring how to earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Danqing in Marvel Rivals is the special currency introduced during the Fortune & Colors event in Season 1 Eternal Nights. This limited-time celebration of the Spring Festival brings numerous exclusive rewards, including character skins, sprays, nameplates, and a commemorative Gallery Card. In other words, to collect them, you need to collect Danqing.

On that note, here's how to easily earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Ways to earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event

Danqing can be used to unlock free rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

To earn Danqing during the Fortune & Colors event, players need to participate in the freshly introduced limited-time game mode, Clash of the Dancing Lions, a 3v3 soccer-inspired game mode. To earn Danqing, players can engage in the following activities:

  • Complete event quests: Participate in daily missions that offer Danqing upon completion. You can find these challenges in the event section at the top left of the main menu.
  • Exchange Units for Danqing: Starting February 6, 2025, players will have the option to exchange Units for Danqing.

Gamers can use the collected Danqing to unlock the Fortune & Colors event. Upon unlocking all the rewards, they also get the Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card as a commemorative item.

Tips to excel in Clash of the Dancing Lions

As of this writing, the Clash of the Dancing Lions game mode is the only way to earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals. To perform well in here, you can follow these tips:

  • Hero selection: You can only pick from Iron Fist, Star-Lord, or Black Widow. Select the hero whose movements you are already familiar with.
  • Communication: Effective communication can lead to well-timed plays and interceptions.
  • Positioning: Maintain awareness of your position relative to the ball and opponents. Proper positioning always helps with better control and opportunities.
  • Practice interceptions: Timing is crucial for intercepting the ball. Observe opponent movements and anticipate their actions.

Following the above-mentioned tips, you could excel in Clash of the Dancing Lions which would make it easier for you to earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
