"you've been lied to": Players engage in heated debate about the reality of ranking up in Marvel Rivals

The Marvel Rivals community recently took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to discuss rank progression in the game. Redditor dudemanlikedude shared a post where he talked about the current state of the game and why it isn't so bad if you cannot rank up to Diamond in the game.

They claimed it was a common misconception to believe that someone is poor at the game if they cannot reach Diamond, and provided a detailed breakdown as to why it's completely okay to be in the lower ranks, like Silver or Gold. The Redditor even went on to add that players should not get demotivated and continue enjoying the game without sweating their way to the higher ranks. They stated:

“you've been lied to”

It seems like the “ban” system that starts from the Diamond rank was the reason players believed it to be the baseline for average players. User Smokron85 joined in on the conversation, claiming that even though they are Platinum 1, their friends and most of the community feel like the ‘real’ game is played once you reach Diamond. They said:

“most of the community seems to be where the "Real" game is played because that's where the Bans come online. I really wish it was for all of competitive but it's Diamond or bust for that reason only for a good chunk of the community I think”

Interestingly, the debate soon made it evident that the Gold rank in Marvel Rivals was arguably pretty good for the casual player. This belief was mirrored by Redditor Jerowi, who commented that Gold was usually the average rank in most games and not just Marvel Rivals.

Unfortunately, the misconception in the community has been affecting a lot of players despite them grinding the game for hours. A user named TobiasCase replied that even though they hit Grandmaster 2 on console — reaching the top 0.06% of players in the game — they were told that anyone could have achieved it and that they were not good at the game. They commented:

“Hit grandmaster 2 on console was top 99.94% for the popup and got told I was shit and anyone could hit it lol”

Finally, Redditor insitnctz concluded the conversation by stating that ranks should not matter at all if players were having fun. It is not a good idea to demoralize players for not reaching a certain rank and that everyone was a winner if they got to enjoy the game.

Is it easy to reach Diamond in Marvel Rivals?

Frankly speaking, it is not easy to reach diamonds in Marvel Rivals, especially for casual players. It is a common misconception in the community and players should not get demotivated if they are currently ranked lower. It is important to understand that there is a learning curve to the game, and the average players — in Silver and Gold — are by no means “bad players,” as stated by a few.

Having said that, if you have a solid concept of the mechanics from playing similar games in the past and if you like to grind, then it might not be that difficult for you to reach Diamond. Nevertheless, this does not differ from the fact that this is a fairly new game, and players in Silver or Gold can make it to higher ranks with a little bit of time and practice.

