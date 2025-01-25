  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "I've never wanted a character more": Marvel Rivals community wants this popular villain to be added in-game

"I've never wanted a character more": Marvel Rivals community wants this popular villain to be added in-game

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 25, 2025 20:52 GMT
&quot;I
Marvel Rivals community wants this popular character in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is stacked with incredible comic book characters. Many of these heroes such as Iron Man, Hulk, and Wolverine, are rather mainstream and perhaps therefore, popular. However, the Marvel Universe has many interesting characters who can be added to the game, and some community members hope that the next addition is none other than Taskmaster.

Taking to Reddit, u/Japanese_inspired shared concept art portraying Taskmaster in Marvel Rivals. The user compared the character to other hooded characters such as Moon Knight and Cloak:

"I’ve never wanted a character more until this Taskmaster concept"
I’ve never wanted a character more until this Taskmaster concept byu/Japanese_inspired inmarvelrivals
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The post went viral after being uploaded on January 24, 2025. It received over 5,000 upvotes and over 200 comments. Redditor u/Mylaststory even proposed an ability that could work with Taskmaster's character from the comics:

"He could have a parry ability. If timed correctly he could fire back an ability that was used on him. Make him a high risk high reward character."

Meanwhile, u/TheTrazynTheInfinite suggested that Taskmaster in Marvel Rivals should borrow his skills from other heroes such as Captain America, Magik, and perhaps even Iron Fist:

"I've been saying that we need taskmaster since I started playing this game, make him a hybrid between Magik. Cap and maybe a smidgen of iron fist"

This suggestion makes sense since the character's primary ability is copying other heroes. However, not all the comments were in favor of the character being added. In fact, u/DadlyQueer believed it was nigh impossible to incorporate Taskmaster into the game.

Comment byu/Japanese_inspired from discussion inmarvelrivals

Finally, u/iamdroogie believed that a character like Taskmaster just wouldn't work in a hero shooter. The user found the concept attractive and yet, impractical.

Comment byu/Japanese_inspired from discussion inmarvelrivals

Leaked heroes who could be coming to Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals heroes get leaked (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals heroes get leaked (Image via NetEase Games)

Over January 2025, a plethora of leaked heroes appeared online as data miners attempted to predict upcoming characters in Marvel Rivals. Many of these heroes are X-Men members such as Professor X, Nightcrawler, Colossus, as well as Jean Grey or Pheonix.

Apart from them, names such as Deadpool, Hit-Monkey, and Blade have also been revealed. However, it recently came to light that Marvel Rivals developers may be hiding fake hero names in the game files. This could have been done to ward off data miners trying to leak information.

As of writing, no confirmations have been given regarding the release of most of these leaked characters.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी