"I've never wanted a character more": Marvel Rivals community wants this popular villain to be added in-game

Marvel Rivals is stacked with incredible comic book characters. Many of these heroes such as Iron Man, Hulk, and Wolverine, are rather mainstream and perhaps therefore, popular. However, the Marvel Universe has many interesting characters who can be added to the game, and some community members hope that the next addition is none other than Taskmaster.

Taking to Reddit, u/Japanese_inspired shared concept art portraying Taskmaster in Marvel Rivals. The user compared the character to other hooded characters such as Moon Knight and Cloak:

"I’ve never wanted a character more until this Taskmaster concept"

Trending

The post went viral after being uploaded on January 24, 2025. It received over 5,000 upvotes and over 200 comments. Redditor u/Mylaststory even proposed an ability that could work with Taskmaster's character from the comics:

"He could have a parry ability. If timed correctly he could fire back an ability that was used on him. Make him a high risk high reward character."

Meanwhile, u/TheTrazynTheInfinite suggested that Taskmaster in Marvel Rivals should borrow his skills from other heroes such as Captain America, Magik, and perhaps even Iron Fist:

"I've been saying that we need taskmaster since I started playing this game, make him a hybrid between Magik. Cap and maybe a smidgen of iron fist"

This suggestion makes sense since the character's primary ability is copying other heroes. However, not all the comments were in favor of the character being added. In fact, u/DadlyQueer believed it was nigh impossible to incorporate Taskmaster into the game.

Comment byu/Japanese_inspired from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Finally, u/iamdroogie believed that a character like Taskmaster just wouldn't work in a hero shooter. The user found the concept attractive and yet, impractical.

Comment byu/Japanese_inspired from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Leaked heroes who could be coming to Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals heroes get leaked (Image via NetEase Games)

Over January 2025, a plethora of leaked heroes appeared online as data miners attempted to predict upcoming characters in Marvel Rivals. Many of these heroes are X-Men members such as Professor X, Nightcrawler, Colossus, as well as Jean Grey or Pheonix.

Apart from them, names such as Deadpool, Hit-Monkey, and Blade have also been revealed. However, it recently came to light that Marvel Rivals developers may be hiding fake hero names in the game files. This could have been done to ward off data miners trying to leak information.

As of writing, no confirmations have been given regarding the release of most of these leaked characters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.