Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

The Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drops are here, and fans can now get their hands on a limited-time in-game item. Commemorating the Spring Festival, Marvel Rivals will feature a brand-new collaboration with Twitch, allowing players to collect an exclusive in-game item for free.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drops and how you can unlock them.

All rewards in Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drops

The upcoming Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drops will feature a limited-time "Bright Gaze" Nameplate reward to capture the season's spirit.

This wave of Twitch Drops will go live for all regions on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 00:00 UTC/ 4:30 am IST/ 3 pm PST (previous day). The drop event will go on till Wednesday, February 5 at 23:59 UTC/ 5:30 am IST (next day)/ 4:00 pm PST.

How to unlock

Players can grab the "Bright Gaze" Nameplate reward by simply completing the watch time criteria for the item. According to the official blog post, players will need to watch any dedicated Marvel Rivals stream for an hour to unlock the item.

That said, here's a step-by-step guide to help you unlock the item:

Connecting your Twitch account with Marvel Rivals

Open Twitch.tv on your browser or your mobile app. If you already have an account, proceed to log in. If not, create a new one. Before progressing any further, you must connect your Marvel Rivals account with your Twitch account. To do that, go to the profile icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Click on this icon to reveal a drop-down menu. From here, go to the 'Settings' tab. Click on the 'Connections' tab after entering the settings menu. Locate the prompt to connect your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch.tv. Follow the steps and authorize the streaming application to successfully connect both accounts.

Claiming the drop

After following the above-mentioned steps, go to the Twitch.tv homepage. Hit up the stream of any Marvel Rivals content creator of your choice and proceed to complete the watch time requirement (one hour). Once done, click on your profile tab and click on the 'Drops & Rewards' tab. Here, you will see a prompt to 'Claim' the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drop. Click on this item.

Upon following these steps, you will successfully claim the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Twitch Drop.

That's all there is to know about the brand-new Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

