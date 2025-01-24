"It's an absurd ult": Marvel Rivals fans demand changes to Hela's ultimate ability

Marvel Rivals currently features 35 unique characters, each with distinct abilities. Among them, Hela stands out as a powerful Duelist, often regarded as one of the best characters in the game. Her ultimate ability, Goddess of Death, is particularly impactful. It deals area-of-effect (AoE) damage within a 6m spherical radius, with direct impact damage of 125 within a 4m radius. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and makes her a formidable threat in any situation.

What truly sets Hela apart is her unique ability to survive even after her health is depleted during her ultimate. This peculiar mechanic has sparked debate among players, with many arguing that her ultimate is overpowered. On Reddit, one user posted:

"Hela really shouldn’t get to survive after her health is depleted in the middle of her ult."

The post gained significant traction, with user u/ShawHornet commenting:

"It's an absurd ult. It basically gives her a free escape from any situation, full heals, insane DPS, and essentially an extra life."

Comment byu/YaboiGh0styy from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Reflecting on the post, Hela's ultimate is one of the best in the game. The user pointed out that even when the enemy team focuses on Hela's ultimate and depletes her 1000 bonus health, she doesn’t die. She’s one of only two characters — the other being Hulk — who remain alive even when their health is depleted to zero during the ultimate phase. Given these powerful abilities, the question arose: why hasn't Hela’s ultimate been nerfed? The comment section was quickly filled with responses.

The comment mentioned above highlights Hela's ability to activate her ultimate in critical moments. For its 10-second duration, she gains 1000 bonus health, allowing her to survive even when her health is depleted. This mechanic gives her a second chance, with her high damage output often turning the tide of battle.

Comment byu/YaboiGh0styy from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Some users suggested changes to balance the ability. For example, a popular suggestion was to remove the wall vision effect, which allows Hela to see enemy outlines through obstacles while using her ultimate. Others, such as user u/againwiththisbs, argued that apart from this feature, the ultimate is as fair as other heroes' abilities.

Community reaction (Image via Reddit)

Counterplay to Hela’s ultimate was another hot topic. User u/ph4tgg pointed out that characters like Doctor Strange provide effective counters. His shield can block the damage from Hela’s ultimate, and many maps feature enough obstacles to mitigate her effectiveness.

Community reactions (Image via Reddit)

User u/Mr_Bluebird addressed the main concern of the original post, which criticized Hela for surviving after her bonus 1000 health gets depleted during the ultimate. They argued that this mechanic is balanced because Hela becomes immobile during the ability, making her an easy target for focused fire. If she could die mid-ultimate, it would render the ability unusable.

In a humorous comparison, one user, u/Moofthebot, noted the difference between Hela’s and Scarlet Witch’s ultimates, stating:

"The discrepancy between Hela’s ult and Scarlet Witch’s ult is staggering."

They explained that Scarlet Witch’s ultimate has a 4-second activation delay, during which she can be eliminated, whereas Hela’s ultimate activates instantly and grants her the 1000-health bonus immediately.

Does Hela’s Ultimate ability need a nerf in Marvel Rivals?

From player reactions, many are suggesting adjustments to Hela’s ultimate, Goddess of Death, with the removal of the X-ray vision being a popular recommendation. The discussion has sparked various responses, with some players defending her abilities and highlighting available counters.

While some players struggle against her ultimate, others find it manageable. Her overall kit is balanced, especially after her recent Season 1 nerf, which reduced her base health from 275 to 250. This adjustment is appropriate, and despite being powerful, her ultimate has clear counters and limitations, such as obstacles on maps that restrict its effectiveness.

Given these factors, Hela’s Goddess of Death ultimate is not overpowered or game-breaking. Therefore, there is no immediate need for a nerf.

If the developers aim to balance the game further, her ultimate could see additional nerfs in the future. However, as of now, there has been no official information or indication of upcoming changes to her kit.

