Best tips and tricks to complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event challenges

Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event is now live commemorating the Lunar New Year 2025. This event brings a new 3v3 game mode consisting of three specific duelists who battle in a small arena in a game similar to Rocket League or the Arcade mode Lucioball in Overwatch. There are many challenges in this event, which when completed offer various rewards.

In this article, we will review some tips and tricks that players can use to quickly complete the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event challenges and obtain the exciting rewards available.

Best tips to complete Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event challenges

Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

1) Passing is the name of the game

Trending

In the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event, players can use their left mouse button, right mouse button, or Q to launch the ball at high speed or charge to increase the launch distance and speed. You can make use of these primary abilities to pass over the ball to your teammates, to avoid the ball getting knocked out of your hands by opponents.

2) Distribute roles according to spawn

Playing Black Widow in Fortune and Colors event (Image via NetEase Games)

In the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event, the game will randomly allocate three positions to you and your teammates—one in the center, and the rest of the two on either side.

Coordinate with your teammates to distribute two attacking roles and one defender role to balance the playing field. Leaving no defenders on your side of the court will make it easy for your opponents to score goals.

Also read: Marvel Rivals leak hints at 3 new heroes and their roles

3) Use your character's special abilities wisely

Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow abilities (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow, Star-Lord, and Iron Fist have some unique F and Q abilities. These traversal and disruption abilities not only allow you the ability to snatch away the ball from other players but also to make manoeuvres in the arena that could win or lose you the match.

When using Iron Fist, go airborne to out-maneuver your opponents with your jump button. Use Lion Kick to disarm opponents and give your team a chance to snatch the ball. Iron Fist uses the Left and Right mouse buttons to throw the ball and F to kick and disarm his opponents.

When using Star-Lord, you get a bonus ability where using your right mouse button will allow you to dodge in the direction of the movement. This is also why players need to use Q to use charged throws when in possession of the ball. When not in possession of a ball, Star-Lord will in turn fire bullets in all directions that will disrupt enemies and make them lose the ball if they have it in their grasp.

Finally, Black Widow has a sprint button, which allows her to move at high speeds. This makes her great at duelling opponent strikers who intend to goal. Her normal and charged throws are on the left and right mouse buttons while her disrupt ability Lion Dancer does a spinning kick that disarms opponents.

Also read: Who is the main villain in Marvel Rivals Season 1?

4) Aim for the middle of the goal

There are three goal sections to gain a score from (Image via NetEase Games)

In the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event, players will be able to notice three sections in either of the goals. These three positions denote point-scoring sections. While the side sections reward one point per goal, the middle rewards three points. Therefore, aim for the middle when you intend to score a goal and create a bigger goal margin to win matches easily.

Also read: Marvel Rivals leak suggests legendary X-Men and more heroes to join soon

5) Use the walls to your advantage

Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event official artwork (Image via NetEase Games)

In the Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event, players get cornered quite often. But a good way to get ahead of such encounters is to either pass the ball to a teammate or optionally, use the wall to deflect the ball ahead of your opponents.

This requires proper timing and execution, but it is a safer method of passing the ball behind enemy lines when they are all diving on you.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.