Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team up with Human Torch

Players may be looking for the best heroes to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals ever since his recent addition to the roster. He is a flying hero from the Fantastic Four group, who was introduced in the game with the Season 1.5 update. His fiery abilities, unique reload mechanic, and extremely high damage potential make him an excellent Duelist in the game. However, at 250 HP, he has one of the lowest healthbars in the game, which makes him vulnerable.

Here are five of the best heroes to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals.

Note: The entries aren't arranged in any particular order.

List of five of the best heroes to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

1) Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Invisible Woman has a special team-up ability with all members of the Fantastic Four group, including Human Torch. With Sue Storm on the team, Johnny gets a special team-up ability called Storm Siblings.

When both characters are on the battlefield, Human Torch not only receives damage reduction but also has the ability to activate Storm Siblings to get continuous bonus health, making up for lost HP. This is extremely useful for Human Torch, considering his base health is a measly 250 HP. It greatly increases his survivability as he continues to rain down fire from above.

2) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Storm can team up with Human Torch to give him a unique ability called Omega Fire. This is a one-of-a-kind team-up in the game, involving both the heroes’ ultimate abilities.

There are two ways in which this combo can be activated in Marvel Rivals. Human Torch can first use Supernova, which Storm can then use to turn her ultimate into Omega Hurricane, or Storm can activate her ultimate first, which Johnny can help turn into a burning hurricane with Supernova.

Essentially, the final outcome will always be Omega Hurricane, which deals more damage and lasts longer. Arguably one of the best-looking and most effective team-ups in the game, this has great potential for area denial, helping their team push objectives easily.

3) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Mantis is an excellent hero to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. She can consistently heal an airborne character like Human Torch, which might be difficult for someone else like Luna Snow who has to aim her heals precisely.

Furthermore, Mantis’ Allied Inspiration ability can greatly increase Human Torch's damage output, which was already high to begin with.

Considering her presence can turn Human Torch into a killing machine with incredible survivability, Mantis is definitely a good hero to pair with him.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is one of the best Vanguards to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. He is the only tank who can stay airborne long enough to shield Human Torch on the battlefield. Also, Doctor Strange’s ultimate being able to “stun” multiple targets at once makes it incredibly easy for Johnny to take them down.

Furthermore, Strange’s portals, if used correctly, can be used to create some very interesting combos with Johnny’s fire abilities. For example, Human Torch can send his Blazing Blasts and Supernovas through the portals to take out unsuspecting enemies.

5) Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda gaming/NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Moon Knight is another great option to team up with Human Torch. He can take advantage of the latter's area denial capability to carefully place his Ancient Ankhs to maximize their potential against grouped-up enemies.

Furthermore, Human Torch can effectively corner enemies with his ultimate, Supernova, which can be combined with Moon Knight’s ultimate, Hand of Khonshu, to get some easy takedowns.

This combination of an airborne hero and a potential flanker is deadly in Marvel Rivals.

