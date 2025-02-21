How to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

Players might be looking for ways to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals since his introduction in Season 1.5. A member of the Fantastic Four, Human Torch is the latest duelist hero who enters battle with his fire abilities and aggressive playstyle. His long-range attacks and extremely high damage output make him a tough opponent. Moreover, because he is a flying hero, his survivability on the battlefield is unmatched.

Having said that, here are five heroes who best counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals, including how to use them to fight against this new Duelist.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Most effective ways to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

To effectively counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals, all you need to do is pick long-range heroes with high DPS. Duelists like The Punisher, Hela, and Hawkeye all fall in this category owing to their incredibly powerful primary attacks.

Furthermore, as a "semi-dive" hero, Human Torch struggles against Namor's Monstro Spawns. This is further enhanced if Namor has access to Frozen Spawn with Luna Snow on his team.

Note: As Namor, it is extremely important to get the timings of your Monstro Spawn placements correct, as they can easily be destroyed by Human Torch's primary attacks. Place your creatures during or after his dive to make it harder for him to counter them effectively.

List of five best heroes to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

Here is a list of five of the best heroes to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals and the most effective strategies to use with them.

1) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

The Punisher is easily one of the best heroes to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. His primary hitscan weapon — Adjudication — is perfect for countering airborne heroes like Human Torch. Combined with his particularly powerful ability — Culling Turret — he can melt Johnny’s HP within seconds.

Furthermore, Frank’s ultimate — Final Judgement — finishes off squishy targets within seconds. Considering Johnny’s low HP, he is no match against The Punisher.

2) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Hela is another excellent hero to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. She deals a significant amount of damage with her primary attack — Nightsword Thorn — which can two to three-shot Human Torch. Her attacks — also being hitscan — make it even easier to take down the airborne Johnny.

Furthermore, Hela possesses one of the best escape abilities — Astral Flock. This allows her to escape Human Torch’s attacks and abilities in dire situations.

3) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

The King of the Seas, along with his aquatic army, can efficiently counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. His Trident of Neptune attacks deal massive damage, especially against squishy targets, making him incredibly powerful against Human Torch. Additionally, with proper placements of his Monstro Spawns, it can easily overwhelm Human Torch, making him retreat.

Furthermore, considering Namor’s ultimate — Horn of Proteus — also disables mobility abilities, it is a direct counter to Johnny’s playstyle.

4) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Since Human Torch’s base HP is 250, he falls prey to the Piercing Arrows of Hawkeye. They can potentially one-shot this flying hero owing to the archer’s passive ability called Archer’s Focus. Hawkeye also possesses an ability called Hypersonic Arrow — which is particularly powerful against flying heroes like Johnny. It deals damage, slows enemies, and knocks down flying heroes, which is devastating to face off against as Human Torch.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate — Hunter’s Sight — which lets him spot and damage after-images of enemies, is a direct counter to Human Torch, especially because of his low HP.

5) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

A slightly different approach to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals is to pick consistent healers against him, and Luna Snow is the perfect choice. Her primary attack — Light & Dark Ice — is excellent in keeping her team alive against the high damage output of Human Torch. She is also the Strategist of choice since her Absolute Zero ability can potentially freeze Human Torch and pluck him out of the sky, making it easier for her team to take him down.

Furthermore, Luna’s ultimate — Fate of Both Worlds — is a game-changer. She can completely counter any attack and ability as long as her teammates remain within her ultimate’s radius, making it difficult for Human Torch to find value.

