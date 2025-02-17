5 team-ups that fans believe should exist in Marvel Rivals

Team-ups in Marvel Rivals are a special feature where two or more heroes combine to receive unique abilities or buffs. This mechanic has been a part of the game since its launch, often dictating team compositions and playstyles. However, only a select few heroes benefit from this special feature, leading fans to believe that there should be more.

Ad

Here is a list of five team-ups in Marvel Rivals that players believe should exist in the game.

List of five team-ups that players want in Marvel Rivals

A user named omari_03 recently took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to pitch their ideas about a few team-ups that they believed should exist in the game. Many fans and players joined in on the discussion to deliver their thoughts on the matter as well.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Here is a list of five popular choices:

1) Captain America and Winter Soldier

Captain America and Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Fans believe that there should definitely be a Captain America and Winter Soldier team-up in Marvel Rivals. Given the fact that these two characters share so much history, it is frankly astonishing that there is currently no team-up for them. At the moment, we only get a few voice lines that convey their bond.

Ad

However, in-game team-ups are possibly going to change with the upcoming seasons, which is why we can expect one for Captain and Bucky in the near future.

Also read: MR Captain America guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Black Panther and Storm

Black Panther and Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Black Panther and Storm share an extremely close relationship according to the comics. Ororo was married to T'Challa and was once the Queen of Wakanda, before Namor decided to invade with his troops.

Ad

Players are however unsure how their team-up abilities would work. Some think T'Challa should receive some sort of lightning ability for his suit, while some believe Storm should benefit from the team-up by receiving more health or shield. Whatever the case may be, it would honestly be really interesting to get this team-up in the game.

Check out: MR Storm guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Rocket Raccoon and Star-Lord

Ad

Rocket Raccoon and Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

A Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon team-up in a Marvel game should definitely be present, according to players. They are quite possibly the closest out of all the characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, which is unfortunately not reflected in the game.

Ad

Fans have not provided any detailed overview as to how they expect this team-up to work. However, given their history, it should involve something destructive as it suits the personality of both the characters in the game.

Read more: MR Star-Lord guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Iron Man and Mister Fantastic

Iron Man and Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

An Iron Man and Mister Fantastic team-up would be extremely interesting in Marvel Rivals. Considering they are both brilliant scientists, who have excelled in their own fields, this team-up would be splendid. Although it has been a point of debate for quite some time debate on who is the smarter out of the two, it would be beneficial for the overall storyline if they could put their minds together against the dark forces of Doctor Doom.

Ad

The developers can definitely put their own twist into this team-up and come up with some futuristic ability, which would perfectly honor the legacies of both the characters.

Also check out: MR Mister Fantastic guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch can potentially be an excellent team-up in the game. Considering their history from the comics and the recent MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would be a welcome change to see them put their differences aside and form a team-up.

Ad

Furthermore, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are already a good combo to use in the game. Strange’s portals are an excellent complement to Wanda’s ultimate, Reality Erasure, which can be further improved with a unique team-up ability.

Also read: MR Doctor Strange guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.