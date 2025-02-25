James Gunn open to make a DC counterpart of Marvel Rivals

James Gunn and Peter Safran recently held a press conference where they stated they are open to making a DC counterpart of Marvel Rivals. This press conference aimed to discuss their upcoming DC slate and reveal their position on video game projects. They confirmed that they are in active discussions with Warner Bros. gaming studios such as Rocksteady and NetherRealm.

Ad

We take a look at future plans discussed by DC co-chairmen, in a recent press event.

Note: Certain parts of the article are based on speculations based and the writer's opinions

Also read: Players react to Antman hero concept in Marvel Rivals

A potential DC counterpart of Marvel Rivals in talks

Some of the most popular characters fans would like to see in a DC counterpart of Marvel Rivals (Image via DC Studios)

During this press event, Peter Safran talked about their roles in the process of DC game development by stating:

Ad

Trending

“It’s really the first time it’s ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB. Whether it’s NetherRealm or Rocksteady, we sit with them and talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in.”

Ad

Gunn has stated he and Safran assess game designs and narratives early in production to ensure they align with the overall large-scale DCU plan.

“We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be, and we’ll say, ‘Well, maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character'.”

Ad

However, Gunn did confirm that even though there is active involvement in projects that are still in their early development stages, the first official DCEU video game won't be here in a couple of years. They mentioned that as of now, they are focussing on collaborations with Fortnite for Superman and that they are open to creating a game akin to Marvel Rivals, as per the reporter Brandon Davis.

Also read: How to get Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals

Ad

What to expect from a DC counterpart of Marvel Rivals

Roles will be an interesting aspect in a DC counterpart of Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games || DC Studios)

It would be interesting to see what DC comes up with in the upcoming years after being inspired by the success of Marvel Rivals on a global scale. Fans would live to see what roles and abilities get the limelight.

Ad

For example, Batman could be a fun pick as a Duelist. On the other hand, Green Lantern and Superman would be fit for specific roles like Vanguard only. It wouldn't make too much sense if we find Superman as a Strategist while someone like Deadshot as a Vanguard.

For more news on gaming, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.