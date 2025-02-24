Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge: all rewards and how to obtain

With the release of the Delta Force campaign, TiMi Studio Group is offering all Black Hawk Down players the opportunity to grab several rewards. The newly released UE5 campaign is making several headlines, and the difficulty is one of the main things discussed. Therefore, to celebrate players who overcome all odds in Black Hawk Down, the developers are being rewarded with several items that serve as bragging rights for finishing the individual missions with faster clear times.

In this article, we will take a look at all the Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge rewards and how you can obtain them.

Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge: All rewards

Part 1 of the Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge allows you to have your stage completion times tallied and ranked against other players and be awarded exclusive in-game items and rewards. This event can be accessed on the Official Black Hawk Down rank website. The stages that feature a leaderboard and are eligible for rewards are 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7.

There are two sets of rewards. The first set offers basic rewards solely based on stage competition in a Lottery method. Each successful stage clear corresponds to one draw attempt at receiving one of the following rewards:

Armament Voucher X1

Armament Voucher X3

Armament Voucher X5

Intermediate Armament Selection Pack X1

Premium Armament Selection Pack X1

Licensed Armament Selection Pack X1

The second set of rewards offers some exclusive items that are based on the leaderboard for the fastest stage clear times. The top three squads for each stage will receive:

Black Hawk Down Pack (Limited real-world Gift Box)

$500 Gift card per team

Calling Card - Black Hawk Down Glory (Limited)

Armament Voucher X30

The squads that rank 4-6 on any of the stages will receive:

$300 Gift card per team

Calling Card - Black Hawk Down Glory (Limited)

Armament Voucher X20

The squads that rank 7-10 on any of the stages will receive:

Calling Card - Black Hawk Down Glory (Limited)

Armament Voucher X15

The squads that rank 11-100 on any of the stages will receive:

Calling Card - Black Hawk Down Glory (Limited)

Armament Voucher X10

Finally, rewards for squads that rank 101-10,000 will receive:

Armament Voucher X5

An important point to note about these leaderboard rewards is that they will become available on April 11, 2025. So, interested players have plenty of time to reattempt their runs and improve their stage clear times to try to grab exclusive rewards.

Please note: The leaderboard refreshes daily at 12:00 UTC+0

Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge: How to obtain

Part 2 of the Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

To participate in the Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge, follow the steps mentioned below:

Log into the game during the event and select a particular stage you want to speedrun.

Invite your friends or form a four-person team with matchmaking teammates.

Begin the challenge and keep a record of your clear times.

Once completed, your clear time or held duration is automatically recorded.

Check the leaderboard since each task improves your squad's standing on the scoreboard.

Some additional rules about the leaderboards are as follows:

Rankings in the Delta Force campaign leaderboard challenge are based on the quickest clear time — the faster you clear, the higher you rank.

are based on the quickest clear time — the faster you clear, the higher you rank. Held duration for Stage 5 specifically awards rankings based on how long you can hold out — the longer you hold out, the higher you rank.

In order to ensure fairness, only the fastest clear times are taken into account.

Cheating is strictly prohibited and will lead to automatic disqualification. Throughout the event, all player data will be reviewed and verified. If cheating or other infractions are discovered, the team's data and rankings will be wiped from the leaderboard.

The limited rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once a limited prize has been claimed, the content and drop rate will be replaced by a guaranteed reward.

