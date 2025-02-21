Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene" walkthrough: How to complete

Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene" has gone live, and players are undoubtedly excited to complete this mission. The latest free-to-play campaign for Team Jade's shooter has touched the hearts of many, and it's no surprise that veteran gamers are booting up this title to experience a freshly rendered version of the Black Hawk Down campaign.

This article will provide you with a detailed walkthrough of Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene." Read below to know more.

How to complete Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene"

The first chapter of Delta Force Black Hawk Down "Irene" features an assault over a hotel, featuring a ton of close-quarter combat scenarios. It's going to be fast-paced, and you will have to take heed of your surroundings if you want to complete this mission in one piece.

Mission details for Delta Force Chapter 1 "Irene" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Jade)

The primary objective of this mission is to set up a perimeter with the Rangers. The Rangers have been holding their position on the main road, and you, alongside your team, have to move through the hotel, clear out all enemies, and rendezvous with them.

That said, here's a step-by-step guide for Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene":

Part 1: Infiltration

Step 1

Landing on the rooftop (Image via Team Jade)

You will be dropped on top of the hotel building, and as you kit up with your squad, you have to make your way deep into enemy territory.

First and foremost, take the staircase that you see on the rooftop. Stay wary, as your surroundings will be filled with enemy mercenaries. Carefully walk down the first flight of the staircase and eliminate anyone you see in sight.

Step 2

Eliminating targets on the topmost floor for Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene"(Image via Team Jade)

From here, peek through the doorway on your left and eliminate all targets. Use the windows to eliminate enemy snipers holding your position. Once done, proceed through the stairwell again. Continue clearing out all enemy infantry to secure your positions.

Step 3

Setting up defensive positions (Image via Team Jade)

Finally, make your way to the ground floor and set up the defensive perimeter.

Step 4

As you enter the main road with your team, you'll be met with a team of Rangers hopping down from a helo. As a team, you have to now clear out the area until you reach your new objective location.

Proceed to rain down hellfire upon all enemies that you see on the street. Ensure that you keep yourself out of harm's way in the process. Upon completing this, you'll finish the first half of the objective for the Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene."

Part 2: Locating Aidid's advisors

For the next half of your mission, you have to find the location where Aidi's advisors are meeting. The informant that you've planted has parked a white vehicle in front of the meeting's location.

Step 1

Clearing out enemies with a frag grenade (Image via Team Jade)

Proceed to the new target location. Clear out all enemies in sight. You'll have to fend off tons of enemies as they prevent you from reaching the meeting location.

Step 2

Eliminating enemies for Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene" (Image via Team Jade)

Clear out all enemies outside the target location and proceed to infiltrate the building. You'll be met with resistance, stay behind cover and kill all the insurgents.

Step 3

Capturing Adid's advisors for Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene" (Image via Team Jade)

After clearing out all the insurgents, seize all the suspects gathered at this location. They'll be hiding in one of the rooms on the second floor.

All suspects are unarmed. They are not to be shot at, and they must not come in harm's way. Seize them and protect them.

Step 4

Exfiltrating the building (Image via Team Jade)

Proceed to grab hold of all the suspects and start exfiltrating out of the target building. Clear out all rooms to ensure you're safe and eliminate any hostiles that you see in the area. Ensure no civilians are harmed.

Part 3: Exfiltration

This is the last part of the Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene" and you, as a team, have to hold your ground against enemies as your convoy arrives to rescue you. Ensuring that you and your team are healthy is going to be essential for exfiltrating the mission.

It must be noted that having excessive friendly casualties will result in mission failure. Keep control over your trigger and only eliminate armed hostiles.

Step 1

Rangers being deployed (Image via Team Jade)

Head to the Atrium of the building and start setting up a defensive perimeter. You'll be assisted by Rangers, who will be deployed to your location.

Step 2

Exfiltration (Image via Team Jade)

Fight off against all enemies until you exhaust the objective timer. You have to survive and hold your objective for a total of 3:45 minutes. Use natural cover to protect yourself and eliminate all hostiles that seek to infiltrate the defensive perimeter.

Once the timer runs out, Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene" will be completed. Move to the main entrance of the building to extract and reap your rewards.

That's everything that you need to know about completing Delta Force campaign chapter 1 "Irene." For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

