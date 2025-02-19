Is the Delta Force campaign available on Xbox and PS5?

Yes, the Delta Force campaign will be available on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and will support crossplay. The Multiplayer Open Beta for PC was released on December 5, 2024, allowing players to explore multiple Warfare and Operation maps. Now, PC users will get a taste of the campaign, which promises a realistic and gritty look at war, complete with iconic moments from the 2001 movie, Black Hawk Down.

However, if you're a console player, this article sheds some light on the Delta Force campaign's availability on your preferred platform.

Delta Force: Is it available on Xbox and PS5?

The Black Hawk Down campaign will be available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, allowing players to engage in the highly anticipated single-player storyline. However, only those on PC will get access to the campaign on February 21, 2025. The developers are yet to reveal when the Delta Force campaign will come to consoles, though if current speculation is anything to go by, the announcement may not be far off.

The "Black Hawk Down" storyline in Delta Force: Hawk Ops offers gamers an immersive single-player experience that can also be enjoyed in a squad. In this campaign mode, players assume the roles of elite operators. The story begins as a straightforward capture operation but quickly evolves into a complex extraction scenario, challenging one's tactical skills and decision-making abilities.

This campaign aims to deliver a thrilling and authentic military experience, honoring the franchise's roots while incorporating modern gameplay elements.

Additional features and cross-platform availability

Delta Force also has a well-fleshed-out multiplayer mode (Image via Timi Studio Group)

In addition to its campaign, Delta Force: Hawk Ops offers several features designed to engage a diverse player base. The game includes various multiplayer modes, such as "Havok Warfare" and "Tactical Turmoil," which cater to both large-scale battles and strategic gameplay. Players can choose from seven different operators and have access to a total of fifty weapons, allowing for customized playstyles and strategies. The game also features five Warfare maps and four Operation maps, each with unique challenges and environments.

One notable feature of the game is its cross-platform support. The game will be released on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. This crossplay feature allows players from different platforms to compete in multiplayer matches together, establishing a cohesive community. While only PC users got to access the Open Beta in December 2024, those on console can expect access to the game in 2025.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a substantial rebirth of the iconic tactical shooter franchise, combining familiar themes with new gameplay innovations. The "Black Hawk Down" campaign promises to be a dramatic and immersive experience for both single and cooperative players. The game, with its planned release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, as well as cross-platform support, is all set to fascinate a large audience of console gamers, who cannot wait to jump into its gritty battlefields.

