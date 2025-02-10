When does Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release?

The highly anticipated Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign is set to release on February 21, 2025. Originally launched in 2003, the game became one of the most iconic military shooters of its time, offering players an intense first-person experience based on the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. Now, with an Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, the remastered version promises enhanced visuals, refined mechanics, and expanded multiplayer features.

The anticipation for the Black Hawk Down campaign has been building since it was announced that Delta Force would be involved. On that note, here's everything you must know about the upcoming Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign.

Note: The following article contains potential spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Delta Force Black Hawk Down: Everything we know

Delta Force, published by TiMi Studio Group, is a free-to-play tactical first-person shooter that launched on December 4, 2024. Within two months of being released, Delta Force surpassed popular titles like Apex Legends in player count on Steam, reaching an all-time peak of concurrent players.

In December 2024, the developers announced that the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign would be added to the game, generating significant excitement within the gaming community. Finally, the official X account of Delta Force has mentioned February 21, 2025 as the official date. While the exact release date has been announced, the launch time has not yet been specified.

The Delta Force series debuted in the late 1990s, offering players a realistic first-person shooter experience that emphasized tactical planning and execution. The franchise was praised for its expansive environments and attention to military detail, setting it apart from other shooters of its time.

For those who don't know, the original Black Hawk Dowm was developed by NovaLogic, and released for Windows PC on March 25, 2003. Set during the early 1990s in Somalia, players engage in various scenarios, including urban combat in Mogadishu and operations in the southern Jubba Valley.

