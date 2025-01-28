Delta Force beats Apex Legends on Steam within 2 months of its release

Delta Force has overtaken Apex Legends in player count on Steam within just two months of being released. Launched on December 4, 2024, by TiMi Studio Group, the FPS shooter quickly became a hit, drawing hundreds of thousands of players daily. It is known for its large-scale battles and intense extraction shooter gameplay. Meanwhile, Apex Legends, once a giant in the battle royale genre, has seen a significant decline in its player base on Steam.

According to VG Insights, one of the most popular third-party gaming statistics platforms, Delta Force has over 7 million unique users. Its peak player count was reached shortly after the release of Season 2.

Delta Force surpasses Apex Legends on Steam Charts

Delta Force's rise has been quite impressive, reaching an all-time peak of over 131,000 concurrent players on January 19, 2025. Apex Legends reached its peak of 624,473 concurrent players in February 2023, but their numbers have been steadily dropping. As of January 2025, Apex Legends has lost over 75% of its active player base on Steam.

Delta Force’s key strength is its variety of content and intense gameplay. Players can engage in large-scale PvP battles and extraction shooters and also try the classic Black Hawk Down campaign (reimagined for modern audiences). For those unaware, DF: Black Hawk Down is a 2003 multiplayer war-based FPS title from the same franchise. This diversity has made the latest DF title appealing to both veteran and new FPS players.

Furthermore, DF Season 2 Starfall (launched on January 18, 2025) has introduced numerous new content such as a new operator, additional maps, and game mechanics.

Apex Legends, on the other hand, has struggled with maintaining player interest. Its community has constantly complained about the game's matchmaking system, expensive cosmetics, and toxicity in Steam reviews and the official subreddit. The rise of competitors like Delta Force has only amplified this decline.

It will be interesting to see how Apex Legends plans to regain its lost player base, and if Delta Force can maintain its position on the charts or if it’s just benefiting from early hype.

