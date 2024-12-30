5 best Legends to counter Seer in Apex Legends

Seer is a Recon character in Apex Legends who was very effective during the first launch days. However, this legend received quite alot of nerfs in the previous seasons which dropped his popularity and pick rates drastically. His ability kit is focused on detecting enemies in the vicinity and highlighting them briefly for the team.

Seer in Apex Legends does not have any abilities that can dish out lethal damage. The tactical and ultimate can be used to detect enemies with ease. However, the tactical ability has an activation delay, making it difficult to use for beginners. Moreover, you can simply shoot down Seer's ultimate ability if it gets deployed during team fights.

This article will highlight the most effective legends that can exploit Seer's weakness in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal patch that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Which are the best characters to counter Seer in Apex Legends?

Here is a quick overview of some legends that you can pick in EA’s battle royale to counter Seer:

1) Wraith

Wraith is a Skirmisher character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability allows players to phase out and become invulnerable for a short duration. You can use this tool to quickly evade your enemies and escape Seer's detection range whenever necessary. Seer’s tactical can silence this ability, so you would need to survive for a while before you can use it on the battlefield.

Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wraith’s ultimate ability allows you to save yourself and the whole team by relocating them across the map. You can use this ability to leave Seer’s ultimate ability and take control of another location. Alternatively, you can also use it to initiate gunfights and catch enemies off-guard.

2) Caustic

Caustic is a Controller legend who can place gas traps. Seer’s tactical ability can only silence this character’s ability to throw new traps, not destroy the existing ones. If you have a secure location inside the zone, you can anchor the site with Caustic’s trap and make it difficult for any enemy team to initiate a team fight.

Caustic in Legend Lcoker (Image via EA)

Caustic’s ultimate ability is also a great way to block one entry route and damage the enemy team. You can regroup with the team and take control of your position once the enemy's ability-silencing effect wears off, and simply hold till Seer’s ultimate ability expires. This will force the opponents to either fight and take damage from the traps or retreat and contest a different position.

3) Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a Support character in Apex Legends. His tactical can be used to deploy an impenetrable dome shield that acts as temporary cover for the team. You can use this ability to create a barrier between both teams and force them to hold their position or take a close-range gunfight.

Gibraltar in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Gibraltar’s ultimate ability is devastating, as it can damage and stun enemies at the same time with massive aerial missiles. This can be used to zone out enemies and stop them from pushing toward your location. Alternatively, you can protect your position on the map by using the ultimate and then placing a dome over yourself.

4) Ash

Ash can use her tactical ability to trap enemies and limit their movement to a small area. This is a great tool to isolate fights and score easy eliminations. Since Ash can also take advantage of the new Dash ability to move quicker, she can chase Seer around and take down his ultimate ability to help the team launch attacks without being detected.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash can also use her ultimate ability to teleport over long distances. This can be used as an aggressive or a defensive ability depending on the situation. It can be used to initiate attacks and also retreat if the team fight becomes too dangerous. Moreover, Ash can upgrade her ultimate to have two charges with the EVO upgrade at Level 3.

5) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault character in Apex Legends. His tactical ability can be used to keep aggressive teams at bay by inflicting chip damage. Although Seer's tactical can block the use of this ability for a while, you can spam it near entrances and exits that the opponents are trying to use to attack your team. This will damage anyone trying to cross these areas, and help you prepare for a team fight.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate can be used to isolate the team during gunfights. You can also use it inside buildings, but it is difficult to control and has a high chance of damaging you. It is best to fight on open grounds or on top of roofs as Fuse, as you can freely make the most out of your ability kit. Seer’s ultimate ability can be destroyed, so if it's within visible range, you can deploy your tactical from a safe distance to damage it.

Seer does not occupy a meta spot in Season 24 and fails to keep up with the fast-paced aggressive playstyle that is dominant in the new seasonal update. This is primarily due to the buffed Assault class which makes it difficult to play slow while detecting enemies nearby.

