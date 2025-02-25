Apex Legends will reportedly remove DX11 support in future update

In a recent post on X, popular data miner and leaker @HYPERMYSTx has indicated that Apex Legends will potentially remove DX11 (DirectX 11) support from the title in future updates. Considering Apex has been running on DX11 for a very long time, such a change could potentially receive major pushback from the community.

This article will explore the possibility of Respawn and EA removing DX11 support for Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Will Apex Legends no longer run on DX11?

While there's no official confirmation from developers yet, the information circulated online by @HYPERMYSTx indicates that Respawn Entertainment and EA might potentially remove DX11 support from Apex Legends. As per the data miner, these changes will go live on, or around March 25, 2025, for PC players.

As stated above, we believe that the developers will see major pushback for this change. With the removal of DX11 support from the game, players with older-generation graphics cards will no longer be able to run the title.

However, these changes are mostly going to affect the more dated cards. If you've got your hands on anything from Nvidia's GTX 10 series lineup, or the equivalent variants from AMD, you will be all set to play the game without any hindrance.

That said, if you do have cards that do not offer DX12 support, you will eventually have to upgrade to newer-generation graphics cards to boot up this game and play it. The newly rendered version of Apex Legends running on DX12 offers a much smoother and improved gameplay, and this transition has definitely enhanced the community's general quality-of-life experience.

While players do currently have the option of swapping to the DX11 variant of the game via Steam's launch options, if the information disclosed by @HYPERMYSTx comes into effect, it will no longer be possible.

That's everything that you need to about Respawn and EA potentially removing DX11 support from Apex. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

