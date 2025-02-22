Kraber will reportedly get a Legendary skin in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass

Recent leaks from popular data miner @HYPERMYSTx indicate that the Kraber in Apex Legends will potentially get a Legendary-rarity cosmetic in the upcoming mid-season split. The Kraber is the strongest Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends, and it is the most sought-after Mythic-rarity weapon in online matches.

Ad

This article will explore the latest leaks regarding the potential Kraber Legendary skin coming in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Note: The contents of this article are solely based on leaks. Reader's discretion is advised.

Will the Kraber get a Legendary skin in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2?

While there's no official confirmation from developers, leaks from data miner @HYPERMYSTx indicate that the fan-favorite Kraber will soon get a brand-new Legendary skin with the mid-season update. As per the leaker, this cosmetic will be part of the game's Battle Pass system.

Ad

Trending

Respawn's Battle Royale features a Battle Pass every new split, and as per the leaks, it is speculated that the Legendary skin for the Kraber will be part of the premium segment of the Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass.

Check out: Ash goes "Ballistic" as the duo becomes new meta in Apex Season 24

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it must not be confused that the rumored Legendary skin might not be a reactive weapon. As evident from past seasons, the reactive weapon skin, though Legendary, is generally for one designated weapon.

In the ongoing Split 1 for Season 24, the designated weapon receiving the reactive weapon is the Alternator SMG. Naturally, we expect it to be the upcoming candidate for the next reactive weapon skin in Season 24 Split 2 as well.

Ad

Besides the reactive skin, there are generally two other slots reserved for Legendary skins. The Kraber could fill one of these slots, and players will be able to collect it by progressing through the different Battle Pass tiers in-game.

Read more — Apex Legends S24 patch notes: Ash rework, armor changes, major gameplay updates, and more

That's everything you need to know about the reported Legendary skin for the Kraber in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.