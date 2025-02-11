Apex Legends Season 24: All Creator Challenges explained

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Feb 11, 2025 17:38 GMT
Apex Legends Season 24 Creator Challenges (Image via EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Creator Challenges (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 24 has brought some new gameplay material by collaborating with some of the most popular content creators. These are new Takeover modes for the casual playlist, which will pack new challenges and rewards.

Each mode will have unique perks and rulesets that will be combined with parts of previously introduced game modes like Three Strikes. It is an exciting update for the entire community as fans can progress through the tasks to unlock better rewards.

Apex Legends Season 24 will also provide players with a chance to check out the brand-new Mythic R-301 cosmetic as a part of the first Takeover game mode. However, this playlist will expire and the skin will be removed from the loot pool from the online lobbies.

This article will highlight the Creator Challenges in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are Creator Challenges in Apex Legends Season 24?

A total of four different Creator Challenges will be available throughout Season 24. Each of these special Takeover modes will remain in the game for 2 weeks — the first week will bring community challenges to determine rewards for the second week. Here is a quick breakdown of the tiers of community goals and their rewards:

  • Tier 1: 10 earnable Apex Packs
  • Tier 2: 15 earnable Apex Packs
  • Tier 3: 20 earnable Apex Packs

The second week will provide players with five distinct challenges that they can complete to secure a Creator-selected Legendary weapon cosmetic.

Here is an overview of the upcoming challenges, their schedules, and the rewards in Apex Legends Season 24:

Redemption Trios & Duos & Relic Weapons Trios & Duos (Ninjayla)

  • Reward: Wingman “Death Ray” Legendary skin
  • Duration: February 25, 2025 - March 10, 2025
  • Players can collect respawn tokens to respawn in the match when eliminated. Every player starts with a single token at the start and is equipped in the Survival Slot.
  • More tokens can be collected by eliminating enemies and looting care packages. Mythic bins can also contain tokens.
  • The tokens remain active till the start of the final ring in the game. In the end, the tokens will be consumed to provide armor EVO XP.
  • The respawn tokens are not permanent ground loot and will despawn after a short period.
  • Respawn Beacons can be used to revive teammates.
  • Starting March 4, 2025, till March 10, 2025, the takeover mode will feature fully kitted weapons on the ground. All guns will be Gold or Mythic tier with swappable optics.

Three Strikes Mystery Legends (Oraxe)

  • Reward: Kraber “The Pioneer” Legendary skin
  • Duration: March 11, 2025 - March 24, 2025.
  • Three Strikes mode with a twist modifier.
  • All legends will be chosen for players before entering the dropship.
  • Respawning will come with a random legend.
  • Teams can also have duplicate legends.
  • EVO level-up will be preserved for players and provide upgrades of the same level when respawning with a new random legend.

April 1, 2025 - April 14, 2025 (Apryze)

  • Reward: Mastiff “Bone Breaker” Legendary skin

April 15, 2025 - April 28, 2025 (Kaminari Kyupi)

  • Reward: Mastiff “Tombstick” Legendary skin

It is important to note that the details for the additional two Creator Challenges have not been announced at the time of writing this article. However, a previous blog on Apex Legends’ official website provided details about the rewards for each event. The final two Creator Commissioner modes are likely going to be introduced in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

