3 settings you need to change to consistently Superglide in Apex Legends

Superglide in Apex Legends is one of the movement techs that players can learn to show off their mastery of the game. Unlike other techs, successfully pulling this one off is a little hard as you have to press multiple keys in rapid succession. Because of this reason, many players cannot consistently hit Superglides while playing this free-to-play battle royale title.

This article lists three settings you should change or turn off so that you can consistently Superglide in Apex Legends.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Three settings you should change to consistently Superglide in Apex Legends

If you are new to the game and trying to master the Superglide technique in Apex Legends, there are a couple of settings you should change before you start practicing. These impact the character’s movement speed which is directly connected to the movement tech.

The three settings you need to change to consistently hit Superglides (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The settings you should change are Always Sprint, Auto-Run, and Sprint Control. If these settings are turned on or you tweaked them previously, make sure to disable all of them and “Toggle” the Sprint Control settings.

Since these settings make your character in Apex Legends run automatically, the Sprint input always stays on (even while you are climbing walls/buildings). Hence, when you are finished climbing, you won’t get your sprint speed back immediately. Instead, your Legend will start with walk speed and then accelerate back to full sprint speed after a short delay.

As Superglide in Apex Legends heavily relies on the character's speed, you won’t be able to consistently hit the movement tech with the hold Sprint or Always Sprint setting turned on. However, make sure you are running before you climb something to hit Supergildes as being at the maximum movement speed you get while sprinting is crucial when it comes to performing this tech.

