When does Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 end?

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 is coming to an end on March 25, 2025. Season 24 has been one of the biggest updates launched for the game, with the title witnessing a healthy growth in its player base compared to previous months. Fans have praised the development team for addressing their grievances, taking appropriate action, and introducing new content.
This article tells you when Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 will end across all regions.
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 end date and time for all regions
As Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 draws to a close, players can look forward to the mid-seasonal update, which will introduce a brand-new competitive Split, along with various improvements.
According to the ongoing Apex Legends Battle Pass, Split 1 is scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Here's when it will conclude for players in different regions across the globe:
Everything that you need to do before Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 ends
Before the ongoing Apex Legends Split comes to an end, there are a few tasks you should complete to get a headstart for the mid-seasonal update.
First and foremost, if you haven’t done so already, complete the current Battle Pass. The in-game challenges, along with the Creator Challenges, have made it easier for players to achieve and complete the Battle Pass. We encourage you to dedicate some time to these challenges to unlock unique cosmetics, in-game currency, and much more.
On that note, the Creator Challenges are currently active. These tasks allow players to work together to achieve goals. By completing them, you can earn 20 free Apex Packs and exclusive, limited-time weapon cosmetics.
Lastly, if you are a rank grinder, the last few days of this Split provide an excellent opportunity to push your limits and achieve your desired rank. As more players transition to casual playlists, the ranked ladder becomes slightly easier to navigate, giving you a better chance to progress.
