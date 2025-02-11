Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

Like most seasons, Apex Legends Season 24 features a pass that offers various rewards. Moreover, it boasts numerous challenges that can be completed for faster progression. The Battle Pass also features various free rewards so players unable to purchase the premium variant can obtain some freebies.

This article lists all the rewards you can get from the Apex Legends Season 24 – Takeover – Battle Pass.

All Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass rewards

There are several Battle Pass variants in Apex Legends Season 24. One is the free pass available to every player and other versions — Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+ — must be purchased.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The following section lists all items you can get from each Battle Pass variant and their special perks (if there are any):

Ultimate+ Battle Pass

AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300

Apex Packs – x14

Crafting Metal – x1,200

Exotic Shards – 20

These are the instant rewards offered after you purchase this variant:

Rare Apex Packs – x5

Epic Apex Packs – x2

Crafting Metal – x1,200

Battle Pass level – x10

Legendary Apex Pack – x1

All Legends get unlocked while the Battle Pass is active.

Ultimate Battle Pass

AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300

Apex Packs – x14

Crafting Metal – x1,200

Exotic Shards – x20

These are instant rewards on offer after you purchase this variant:

Rare Apex Packs – x5

Epic Apex Packs – x2

Crafting Metal – x1,200

Legendary Apex Pack – x1

Premium Battle Pass

AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300

Apex Packs – x14

Crafting Metal – x1,200

Exotic Shards – x10

Free Battle Pass

AC (Apex Coins) – x200

Apex Packs – x7

Levels 1-10

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

Violet Delight Fuse skin

Air Traffic Controller Hemlok skin

Legend Locked In Banner Frame

Welcome To The Gun Show Fuse Holospray

XP Boost

Everyone Saw That Conduit Kill Quip

Hyper Man Newcastle Emote

I Got This Newcastle Holospray

x100 Apex Coins

Workout Gear – Top Tracker Art

Workout Gear – Middle Tracker Art

Workout Gear – Bottom Tracker Art

Call the Shots Banner Frame

Fortified Might Devition skin

x1 Legendary Apex Pack

Workout Gear Newcastle skin

Holographic Knight Newcastle skin (Ultimate+)

Free

Vamos Transition screen

x1 Apex Pack

Takeover Split 1 Music Pack

x100 Apex Coins

Also read: All new game modes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

Levels 11-20

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

Locker-Ness Monster Weapon Charm

XP boost

Eyes on Target Banner Frame

x100 Apex Coins

Stay Ready Crypto Holospray

x200 Crafting Metal

First Blush RE-45 skin

x1 Apex Pack

x100 Apex Coins

Dashing Smashing Sticker

Hot Pink Cold Stare Crypto skin

x10 Exotic Shard (Ultimate+)

Free

x1 Apex Pack

Windswept Waltz Ballistic Emote

Levels 21-30

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

Rage Gaze Frame

XP boost

x1 Apex Pack

Gecko Glazer Charge Rifle skin

x200 Crafting Metal

x100 Apex Coins

Live Lasso Pathfinder Skydive Emote

x1 Epic Apex Pack

x200 Crafting Metal

Stay Cool Holospray

x10 Exotic Shard

Brass Bolter R-301 skin

Free

Challenge Accepted ballistic Holospray

x1 Apex Pack

Levels 31-40

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

x100 Apex Coins

XP boost

Kiss Cam Conduit Emote

Power Player – Top Tracker Art

Power Player – Middle Tracker Art

Power Player – Bottom Tracker Art

x100 Apex Coins

Pink Blitz C.A.R SMG skin

Hype Training Frame

x1 Apex Pack

Like and Subscribe Conduit Holospray

Refueling Sticker

x200 Crafting Metal

Power Player Conduit skin

Grand Slam Hologram Conduit skin (Ultimate+)

Free

Limelight Mozambique skin

Your Second Favorite Legend Transition Art

x1 Apex Pack

Levels 41-50

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

My Turf Bangalore Emote

XP boost

Don't let my badges fool you Bangalore Kill Quip

Sun Spots Prowler skin

x1 Apex Pack

Meet Me In The Ring Bangalore Holospray

x100 Apex Coins

x200 Crafting Metal

Smoke Alarm Frame

x100 Apex Coins

Oil Slick Bangalore skin

Free

Sublime Lime Ballistic skin

x1 Apex Pack

x100 Apex Coins

Also read: What are Arsenals in Apex Legends?

Levels 51-60

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

Rise And Grind Holospray

x100 Apex Coins

Big Fun Gun Fuse Skydive Emote

Hot Stove Triple Take skin

x1 Apex Pack

x100 Apex Coins

x200 Crafting Metal

Carry On Frame

Sport Loot Weapon Charm

x100 Apex Coins

Slithering Strike Alternator skin (Reactive)

Free

x1 Apex Pack

Triple Threat Ballistic Frame

x1 Apex Pack

Follow Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.