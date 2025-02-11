Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 11, 2025 20:16 GMT
All Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass rewards (Image via EA)
This article explores all Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass rewards (Image via EA)

Like most seasons, Apex Legends Season 24 features a pass that offers various rewards. Moreover, it boasts numerous challenges that can be completed for faster progression. The Battle Pass also features various free rewards so players unable to purchase the premium variant can obtain some freebies.

This article lists all the rewards you can get from the Apex Legends Season 24 – Takeover – Battle Pass.

All Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass rewards

There are several Battle Pass variants in Apex Legends Season 24. One is the free pass available to every player and other versions — Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+ — must be purchased.

also-read-trending Trending

The following section lists all items you can get from each Battle Pass variant and their special perks (if there are any):

Ultimate+ Battle Pass

  • AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300
  • Apex Packs – x14
  • Crafting Metal – x1,200
  • Exotic Shards – 20

These are the instant rewards offered after you purchase this variant:

  • Rare Apex Packs – x5
  • Epic Apex Packs – x2
  • Crafting Metal – x1,200
  • Battle Pass level – x10
  • Legendary Apex Pack – x1
  • All Legends get unlocked while the Battle Pass is active.

Ultimate Battle Pass

  • AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300
  • Apex Packs – x14
  • Crafting Metal – x1,200
  • Exotic Shards – x20

These are instant rewards on offer after you purchase this variant:

  • Rare Apex Packs – x5
  • Epic Apex Packs – x2
  • Crafting Metal – x1,200
  • Legendary Apex Pack – x1

Premium Battle Pass

  • AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300
  • Apex Packs – x14
  • Crafting Metal – x1,200
  • Exotic Shards – x10

Free Battle Pass

  • AC (Apex Coins) – x200
  • Apex Packs – x7

Levels 1-10

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

  • Violet Delight Fuse skin
  • Air Traffic Controller Hemlok skin
  • Legend Locked In Banner Frame
  • Welcome To The Gun Show Fuse Holospray
  • XP Boost
  • Everyone Saw That Conduit Kill Quip
  • Hyper Man Newcastle Emote
  • I Got This Newcastle Holospray
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Workout Gear – Top Tracker Art
  • Workout Gear – Middle Tracker Art
  • Workout Gear – Bottom Tracker Art
  • Call the Shots Banner Frame
  • Fortified Might Devition skin
  • x1 Legendary Apex Pack
  • Workout Gear Newcastle skin
  • Holographic Knight Newcastle skin (Ultimate+)

Free

  • Vamos Transition screen
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • Takeover Split 1 Music Pack
  • x100 Apex Coins

Levels 11-20

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

  • Locker-Ness Monster Weapon Charm
  • XP boost
  • Eyes on Target Banner Frame
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Stay Ready Crypto Holospray
  • x200 Crafting Metal
  • First Blush RE-45 skin
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Dashing Smashing Sticker
  • Hot Pink Cold Stare Crypto skin
  • x10 Exotic Shard (Ultimate+)

Free

  • x1 Apex Pack
  • Windswept Waltz Ballistic Emote

Levels 21-30

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

  • Rage Gaze Frame
  • XP boost
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • Gecko Glazer Charge Rifle skin
  • x200 Crafting Metal
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Live Lasso Pathfinder Skydive Emote
  • x1 Epic Apex Pack
  • x200 Crafting Metal
  • Stay Cool Holospray
  • x10 Exotic Shard
  • Brass Bolter R-301 skin

Free

  • Challenge Accepted ballistic Holospray
  • x1 Apex Pack

Levels 31-40

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

  • x100 Apex Coins
  • XP boost
  • Kiss Cam Conduit Emote
  • Power Player – Top Tracker Art
  • Power Player – Middle Tracker Art
  • Power Player – Bottom Tracker Art
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Pink Blitz C.A.R SMG skin
  • Hype Training Frame
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • Like and Subscribe Conduit Holospray
  • Refueling Sticker
  • x200 Crafting Metal
  • Power Player Conduit skin
  • Grand Slam Hologram Conduit skin (Ultimate+)

Free

  • Limelight Mozambique skin
  • Your Second Favorite Legend Transition Art
  • x1 Apex Pack

Levels 41-50

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

  • My Turf Bangalore Emote
  • XP boost
  • Don't let my badges fool you Bangalore Kill Quip
  • Sun Spots Prowler skin
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • Meet Me In The Ring Bangalore Holospray
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • x200 Crafting Metal
  • Smoke Alarm Frame
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Oil Slick Bangalore skin

Free

  • Sublime Lime Ballistic skin
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • x100 Apex Coins

Levels 51-60

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass Levels 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Premium

  • Rise And Grind Holospray
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Big Fun Gun Fuse Skydive Emote
  • Hot Stove Triple Take skin
  • x1 Apex Pack
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • x200 Crafting Metal
  • Carry On Frame
  • Sport Loot Weapon Charm
  • x100 Apex Coins
  • Slithering Strike Alternator skin (Reactive)

Free

  • x1 Apex Pack
  • Triple Threat Ballistic Frame
  • x1 Apex Pack

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
