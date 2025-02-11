Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

Like most seasons, Apex Legends Season 24 features a pass that offers various rewards. Moreover, it boasts numerous challenges that can be completed for faster progression. The Battle Pass also features various free rewards so players unable to purchase the premium variant can obtain some freebies.
This article lists all the rewards you can get from the Apex Legends Season 24 – Takeover – Battle Pass.
All Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass rewards
There are several Battle Pass variants in Apex Legends Season 24. One is the free pass available to every player and other versions — Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+ — must be purchased.
The following section lists all items you can get from each Battle Pass variant and their special perks (if there are any):
Ultimate+ Battle Pass
- AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300
- Apex Packs – x14
- Crafting Metal – x1,200
- Exotic Shards – 20
These are the instant rewards offered after you purchase this variant:
- Rare Apex Packs – x5
- Epic Apex Packs – x2
- Crafting Metal – x1,200
- Battle Pass level – x10
- Legendary Apex Pack – x1
- All Legends get unlocked while the Battle Pass is active.
Ultimate Battle Pass
- AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300
- Apex Packs – x14
- Crafting Metal – x1,200
- Exotic Shards – x20
These are instant rewards on offer after you purchase this variant:
- Rare Apex Packs – x5
- Epic Apex Packs – x2
- Crafting Metal – x1,200
- Legendary Apex Pack – x1
Premium Battle Pass
- AC (Apex Coins) – x1,300
- Apex Packs – x14
- Crafting Metal – x1,200
- Exotic Shards – x10
Free Battle Pass
- AC (Apex Coins) – x200
- Apex Packs – x7
Levels 1-10
Premium
- Violet Delight Fuse skin
- Air Traffic Controller Hemlok skin
- Legend Locked In Banner Frame
- Welcome To The Gun Show Fuse Holospray
- XP Boost
- Everyone Saw That Conduit Kill Quip
- Hyper Man Newcastle Emote
- I Got This Newcastle Holospray
- x100 Apex Coins
- Workout Gear – Top Tracker Art
- Workout Gear – Middle Tracker Art
- Workout Gear – Bottom Tracker Art
- Call the Shots Banner Frame
- Fortified Might Devition skin
- x1 Legendary Apex Pack
- Workout Gear Newcastle skin
- Holographic Knight Newcastle skin (Ultimate+)
Free
- Vamos Transition screen
- x1 Apex Pack
- Takeover Split 1 Music Pack
- x100 Apex Coins
Levels 11-20
Premium
- Locker-Ness Monster Weapon Charm
- XP boost
- Eyes on Target Banner Frame
- x100 Apex Coins
- Stay Ready Crypto Holospray
- x200 Crafting Metal
- First Blush RE-45 skin
- x1 Apex Pack
- x100 Apex Coins
- Dashing Smashing Sticker
- Hot Pink Cold Stare Crypto skin
- x10 Exotic Shard (Ultimate+)
Free
- x1 Apex Pack
- Windswept Waltz Ballistic Emote
Levels 21-30
Premium
- Rage Gaze Frame
- XP boost
- x1 Apex Pack
- Gecko Glazer Charge Rifle skin
- x200 Crafting Metal
- x100 Apex Coins
- Live Lasso Pathfinder Skydive Emote
- x1 Epic Apex Pack
- x200 Crafting Metal
- Stay Cool Holospray
- x10 Exotic Shard
- Brass Bolter R-301 skin
Free
- Challenge Accepted ballistic Holospray
- x1 Apex Pack
Levels 31-40
Premium
- x100 Apex Coins
- XP boost
- Kiss Cam Conduit Emote
- Power Player – Top Tracker Art
- Power Player – Middle Tracker Art
- Power Player – Bottom Tracker Art
- x100 Apex Coins
- Pink Blitz C.A.R SMG skin
- Hype Training Frame
- x1 Apex Pack
- Like and Subscribe Conduit Holospray
- Refueling Sticker
- x200 Crafting Metal
- Power Player Conduit skin
- Grand Slam Hologram Conduit skin (Ultimate+)
Free
- Limelight Mozambique skin
- Your Second Favorite Legend Transition Art
- x1 Apex Pack
Levels 41-50
Premium
- My Turf Bangalore Emote
- XP boost
- Don't let my badges fool you Bangalore Kill Quip
- Sun Spots Prowler skin
- x1 Apex Pack
- Meet Me In The Ring Bangalore Holospray
- x100 Apex Coins
- x200 Crafting Metal
- Smoke Alarm Frame
- x100 Apex Coins
- Oil Slick Bangalore skin
Free
- Sublime Lime Ballistic skin
- x1 Apex Pack
- x100 Apex Coins
Levels 51-60
Premium
- Rise And Grind Holospray
- x100 Apex Coins
- Big Fun Gun Fuse Skydive Emote
- Hot Stove Triple Take skin
- x1 Apex Pack
- x100 Apex Coins
- x200 Crafting Metal
- Carry On Frame
- Sport Loot Weapon Charm
- x100 Apex Coins
- Slithering Strike Alternator skin (Reactive)
Free
- x1 Apex Pack
- Triple Threat Ballistic Frame
- x1 Apex Pack
