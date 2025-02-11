All new game modes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

A range of new game modes are coming with the debut of Apex Legends Season 24. Starting from the general trios and duos to a wave of new updated variants of fan-favorite modes, such as Three Strikes, all are set to release as the newest season of Apex Legends drops on February 11, 2025.

As per the official patch notes, the game will be seeing cyclic updates, featuring new modes after almost every two weeks. This is a massive quality-of-life change, providing fans with the opportunity to explore and experience various unique game modes instead of queueing up for the same old casual and ranked playlists.

This article will explore all the new game modes coming in Apex Legends Season 24. To know more about them, read below.

Apex Legends Season 24: All new game modes explained

With the debut of Apex Legends Season 24: Takeover, fans can expect the release of four new game modes, alongside the casual duos and trios playlist. Here's a detailed brief on their release dates, and what players can expect from them:

Takeover: Mythic Mayhem Royale

The Takeover: Mythic Mayhem Royale will be the first unique game mode to go live with the debut of the latest season of Apex Legends on February 11, 2025, until March 3, 2025.

In it, players will get to experience experimental care packages that deliver three unique R-301 weapon variants in the game. These have been handcrafted by Rampart, and feature the following upgrades:

Hornet (Yellow): Faster movement and reload speed, Tac charge on shield break, Ult charge on knock.

Faster movement and reload speed, Tac charge on shield break, Ult charge on knock. Limelight (Green): Helps replenish your squad’s health and shields when damaging enemies.

Helps replenish your squad’s health and shields when damaging enemies. Vermilion (Red): Increases critical hit damage and triggers Thermite on knocked enemies.

Takeover: Redemption Trios & Duos

The Takeover: Redemption Trios & Duos will go live for all regions on February 25, 2025, and will last until March 3, 2025. It will feature Respawn Tokens, which is a mythic-rarity collectible. If this item is in your survival slot, you will immediately respawn in the game after being eliminated.

You can get your hands on additional Respawn Tokens by eliminating other players, contesting Care Packages, and opening Mythic Bins in the game.

Standard Trios & Duos

The standard Trios and Duos game modes will go live for all regions on March 11, 2025, and will last until March 24, 2025. It will feature only generic battle royale items, including the Mythic-rarity weapons currently in rotation.

LTM: Three Strikes Mystery Legends

Fans will be excited to know that their favorite Three Strikes LTM will be coming back once again with Apex Legends Season 24. It will feature a slight twist. Players dropping into this game mode will get Legends auto-picked for them in the drop-ship. Respawning will provide them with a brand-new Legend from the roster.

This mode will go live alongside the standard Trios and Duos on March 11, 2025, and will last until March 24, 2025.

That's everything that you need to know about the brand-new game modes coming in Apex Legends Takeover, along with what you can expect with the newly launched gameplay updates.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

