Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All variants, what's included, and is it worth buying

The Apex Legends Season 24 update is almost upon us and the entire battle pass is about to receive a refresh. The developers are gearing up to introduce new rewards and cosmetics to all tiers of the upcoming battle pass. Fans can choose to purchase the pass for a new reactive weapon skin for Split 1 alongside more legendary character cosmetics.

The Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass will follow the same trend and be available in three variants. The rewards will be sprinkled across 60 levels with the reactive skin being available at the final tier. It is an exciting and quick way for fans to expand their skin collections, while also securing unique banners, charms, and emotes.

This article will highlight the upcoming Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass and the included rewards.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All variants of the Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass

The Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass will be available in three broad variants:

Premium Battle Pass

Ultimate Battle Pass

Ultimate+ Battle Pass

All the variants are limited to the first part of the season, or Split 1. Once the split ends, the battle pass will expire and mark the arrival of the Split 2 Battle Pass. If you purchase any version of this pass, you will need to complete it within the provided time to secure all the rewards.

What’s included in the Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass?

Here is a quick overview of some of the items that will be available in the upcoming battle pass:

Premium

Conduit “Power Play” Legendary skin (Level 40)

Reactive “Slithering Strike” Alternator skin (Level 60)

Newcastle “Workout Gear” skin

Weapon Charms

Banners

Emotes

Ultimate

1200 Crafting Metals

8 Apex Packs

Legendary Pack

Ultimate+

1200 Crafting Metals

8 Apex Packs

10 Battle Pass levels

All characters unlocked during Split 1

10 extra Exotic Shards

2 exclusive variants of Conduit and Newcastle skins (Legendary)

The Ultimate Battle Pass variant receives all the rewards included in the Premium track. Similarly, the Ultimate+ version receives all the rewards included in the Ultimate variant. However, the 8 Apex Packs included in the Ultimate and Ultimate+ variants may not be available to every individual as it is only accessible in certain regions.

Is the Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass worth buying?

The upcoming battle pass will introduce a plethora of new in-game items and cosmetics. If you have Apex Coins in your account, you can choose to purchase the Premium version and reap the benefits while securing unique skins for weapons and characters. However, the Ultimate and Ultimate+ variants have a higher price tag.

The Premium track offers great value and seems to be worth the effort and price. You can choose to get this version and grind the game to complete challenges for the rewards. Upon completing the battle pass, you will regain your coins, which you can use to purchase the next battle pass or other skins from the store.

