Apex Legends might potentially change Hop-Ups in future updates: Everything we know

While players are enjoying the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship, an exclusive from EsportsMag revealed some information about the game’s future. In the exclusive, the title’s associate design director, Josh Mohan, talked about their plans to potentially change the Hop-Up system/attachments. If this change gets implemented into the title, it'll have a significant impact on the gameplay.

In an exclusive with EsportsMag, Respawn’s associate design director Josh Mohan revealed a few upcoming Apex Legends changes that are currently being planned. Among them, the Hop-Up changes caught the most attention as the existing system can feel rather cumbersome.

While the title boasts several complex features, the developer stated that finding the perfect hop-up can be a little difficult:

“Hop-ups are a great way to introduce new game mechanics, but the odds of finding the desired hop-up are very low, and that’s about to change.”

Recently Respawn added an in-built weapon Hop-Up called the “Accelerator” that boosts the amount of EVO points and Ultimate charge players gain when dealing damage with certain weapons such as G7 Scout and Nemesis. Since most of the Hop-Ups boast Legendary rarity, the chance of finding these attachments is rather low. Hence, most of the time, players go for the Golden weapons from care packages since those are pre-equipped with a Hop-Up.

Nemesis is one of the weapons that features the in-built Hop-Up, Accelerator (Image via EA)

Players are enjoying this new in-built Hop-Up feature, and judging by what the associate design director has stated, the developers will likely introduce more of these features in future updates. If all weapons receive unique Hop-Ups, the gameplay should change significantly since the current meta forces players to play aggressively.

