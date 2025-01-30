5 most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

The ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025 has finally commenced. Like most tournaments, pro players tend to pick meta-defining Legends to increase their chances of winning. Hence, some characters’ pick rates are better than others. Moreover, pro players are somewhat responsible for the meta shifts, as other gamers tend to follow/mimic them.

This article lists and discusses the five most-picked Legends in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025.

5 most-used characters in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

1) Gibraltar – 99.5%

Gibraltar (Image via EA)

Gibraltar is a character in Apex Legends who rose to the top with the recent Support Class buffs. While his kit was already good, these buffs rendered him an excellent unit in various ways. Players can protect themselves or their teammates, flush out enemies from corners, and easily anchor a spot while using this character.

Trending

Gibraltar’s whopping 99.5% pick rate is not surprising since his Tactical Ability plays an important role in most team fights. One can use it to outplay their opponents and secure a team wipe.

2) Newcastle – 96.17%

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Along with most Support Legends, Newcastle became extremely popular after Respawn Entertainment released buffs for the class. The buffs pushed up some of his EVO perks, allowing him to climb to the SS tier. Since his abilities are extremely potent in most scenarios and are easier to use than most characters, Newcastle’s popularity is not surprising.

His abilities are perfect for pro players, as they can secure any spot with his ultimate. Meanwhile, his Tactical can be used to move from one location to another without taking any damage. Thus, it's a no-brainer that players are using him a lot in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025.

3) Rampart – 67.33%

Rampart (Image via EA)

Since Support characters, such as Gibraltar and Newcastle, are popular among pro players in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025, Rampart’s pick rate being high in the tournament does not come as a surprise. She is the direct counter of Newcastle, as she can instantly destroy the latter’s Ultimate ability and Tactical.

Moreover, Rampart’s Tactical ability is useful for shooting distant enemies since it can boost the weapon’s damage, provided players shoot through it.

4) Catalyst – 20.33%

Catalyst (Image via EA)

Catalyst is one of the most used characters in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025. While some of the featured maps in the tournament have a decent number of buildings, some are quite spacious and open. Catalyst is effective in both types of maps, as she can anchor a building single-handedly and create a wall of Ferrofluid, allowing her and her teammates to safely move to another spot.

Catalyst’s Tactical is also useful in various scenarios, especially to control part of an area. In the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025, you will see players using this Legend mostly in Storm Point or World’s Edge since the maps are fairly open.

5) Valkyrie – 7.83%

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Valkyrie is one of the top five most-picked Legends in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025. While most of the aforementioned characters are used by teams participating in this tournament, a few are seen using Valkyrie. Hence, her pick rate is quite low compared to other Legends on this list.

Valkyrie is exceptionally useful in various scenarios and allows players to relocate from one place to another. While others on the map can easily destroy an Evac Tower, knocking a Valkyrie while she is using her Ultimate is difficult.

For more updates on ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.