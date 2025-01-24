ALGS Year 4 Championship: All teams, schedule, and where to watch

The ALGS Year 4 Championship is here, and fans are excited to tune in to a new edition of the tournament. This time around, the Apex Legends Global Series Championship will be held at the Daiwa House PREMIST DOME in Sapporo, Japan. Featuring a prize pool of 2,000,000 USD, and a total of 40 teams, the competition is expected to be intense.
This article provides details on the ALGS Year 4 Championship and everything we know about it so far.
All teams in ALGS Year 4 Championship
The ALGS Year 4 Championship will feature 40 teams, divided into four different groups. Here's a detailed list of all the teams participating in the event:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read more: Is the Buster Sword worth buying in Apex Legends?
Schedule
Here's a detailed look into the schedule of the upcoming ALGS Year 4 Championship
Group Stage
Day 1 (Wednesday, January 29, 2025)
- Groups A&B: 9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Tuesday)
- Groups C&D: 1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Tuesday)
- Groups B&D: 5:30 pm JST/ 3 pm IST/ 1:30 am PST
Day 2 (Thursday, January 30, 2025)
- Groups A&B: 9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Wednesday)
- Groups C&D: 1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Wednesday)
- Groups B&D: 5:30 pm JST/ 3 pm IST/ 1:30 am PST
Bracket Stage
Day 3 (Friday, January 31, 2025)
- Elimination Round 1: 12 pm JST/ 9:30 am IST/ 8 pm PST (Thursday)
- Creator Showmatch: 5 pm JST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 1 am PST
Day 4 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)
- Winners Bracket: 11:15 am JST/ 7:45 am IST/ 6:15 pm PST (Friday)
- Elimination Round 2: 4:45 pm JST/ 2:15 pm IST/ 12:45 am PST
Match Point Finals
Day 5 (Sunday, February 2, 2025)
- Finals: 11:45 pm JST/ 8:15 pm IST/ 6:45 am PST
Also check out: All Materia in Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event crossover and their abilities
Where to watch
Players interested in watching the latest ALGS Championship can tune in to the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels.
If you're interested in some banter and analysis of the ongoing matches, you can also tune in to the streams of your favorite Apex Legends content creators.
For more Apex Legends and ALGS-related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda esports.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.