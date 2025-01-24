ALGS Year 4 Championship: All teams, schedule, and where to watch

The ALGS Year 4 Championship is here, and fans are excited to tune in to a new edition of the tournament. This time around, the Apex Legends Global Series Championship will be held at the Daiwa House PREMIST DOME in Sapporo, Japan. Featuring a prize pool of 2,000,000 USD, and a total of 40 teams, the competition is expected to be intense.

This article provides details on the ALGS Year 4 Championship and everything we know about it so far.

All teams in ALGS Year 4 Championship

The ALGS Year 4 Championship will feature 40 teams, divided into four different groups. Here's a detailed list of all the teams participating in the event:

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D SHOPIFY REBELLION FNATIC

GAIMIN GLADIATORS ALLIANCE TSM GUILD TEAM FALCONS CRAZY RACCOON CLOUD 9 DSG LUMINOSITY GAMING ENVY 100 THIEVES COMPLEXITY AURORA LIQUID ALIENWARE NRG GREEN STEGO TEAM BURGER DREAMFIRE EXO CLAN VIRTUS.PRO NOCTEM FURIA NINJAS IN PYJAMAS DRAGONS ORGLESS AND HUNGRY ENTER FORCE 36 SHADOW3690 SOURCE XNY GHS PROFESSIONAL GONEXT FAZE CLAN METEOR ZERO TENACITY STALLIONS OBLIVION VK GAMING REIGNITE SUPERNOVA

Trending

Read more: Is the Buster Sword worth buying in Apex Legends?

Schedule

Here's a detailed look into the schedule of the upcoming ALGS Year 4 Championship

Group Stage

Day 1 (Wednesday, January 29, 2025)

Groups A&B: 9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Tuesday)

9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Tuesday) Groups C&D: 1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Tuesday)

1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Tuesday) Groups B&D: 5:30 pm JST/ 3 pm IST/ 1:30 am PST

Day 2 (Thursday, January 30, 2025)

Groups A&B: 9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Wednesday)

9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Wednesday) Groups C&D: 1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Wednesday)

1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Wednesday) Groups B&D: 5:30 pm JST/ 3 pm IST/ 1:30 am PST

Bracket Stage

Day 3 (Friday, January 31, 2025)

Elimination Round 1: 12 pm JST/ 9:30 am IST/ 8 pm PST (Thursday)

12 pm JST/ 9:30 am IST/ 8 pm PST (Thursday) Creator Showmatch: 5 pm JST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 1 am PST

Day 4 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)

Winners Bracket: 11:15 am JST/ 7:45 am IST/ 6:15 pm PST (Friday)

11:15 am JST/ 7:45 am IST/ 6:15 pm PST (Friday) Elimination Round 2: 4:45 pm JST/ 2:15 pm IST/ 12:45 am PST

Match Point Finals

Day 5 (Sunday, February 2, 2025)

Finals: 11:45 pm JST/ 8:15 pm IST/ 6:45 am PST

ALGS Champs schedule (Image via EA)

Also check out: All Materia in Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event crossover and their abilities

Where to watch

Players interested in watching the latest ALGS Championship can tune in to the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels.

If you're interested in some banter and analysis of the ongoing matches, you can also tune in to the streams of your favorite Apex Legends content creators.

For more Apex Legends and ALGS-related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda esports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.