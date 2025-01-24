ALGS Year 4 Championship: All teams, schedule, and where to watch

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jan 24, 2025 07:20 GMT
ALGS Year 4 Championship
Conduit in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The ALGS Year 4 Championship is here, and fans are excited to tune in to a new edition of the tournament. This time around, the Apex Legends Global Series Championship will be held at the Daiwa House PREMIST DOME in Sapporo, Japan. Featuring a prize pool of 2,000,000 USD, and a total of 40 teams, the competition is expected to be intense.

This article provides details on the ALGS Year 4 Championship and everything we know about it so far.

All teams in ALGS Year 4 Championship

The ALGS Year 4 Championship will feature 40 teams, divided into four different groups. Here's a detailed list of all the teams participating in the event:

GROUP AGROUP BGROUP CGROUP D
SHOPIFY REBELLIONFNATIC
GAIMIN GLADIATORSALLIANCE
TSMGUILDTEAM FALCONSCRAZY RACCOON
CLOUD 9DSGLUMINOSITY GAMINGENVY
100 THIEVESCOMPLEXITYAURORALIQUID ALIENWARE
NRGGREEN STEGOTEAM BURGERDREAMFIRE
EXO CLANVIRTUS.PRONOCTEMFURIA
NINJAS IN PYJAMASDRAGONSORGLESS AND HUNGRYENTER FORCE 36
SHADOW3690SOURCE XNYGHS PROFESSIONALGONEXT
FAZE CLANMETEORZERO TENACITYSTALLIONS
OBLIVIONVK GAMINGREIGNITESUPERNOVA
Schedule

Here's a detailed look into the schedule of the upcoming ALGS Year 4 Championship

Group Stage

Day 1 (Wednesday, January 29, 2025)

  • Groups A&B: 9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Tuesday)
  • Groups C&D: 1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Tuesday)
  • Groups B&D: 5:30 pm JST/ 3 pm IST/ 1:30 am PST

Day 2 (Thursday, January 30, 2025)

  • Groups A&B: 9:00 am JST/ 5:30 am IST/ 4:00 pm PST (Wednesday)
  • Groups C&D: 1:15 pm JST/ 9:45 am IST/ 8:15 pm PST (Wednesday)
  • Groups B&D: 5:30 pm JST/ 3 pm IST/ 1:30 am PST

Bracket Stage

Day 3 (Friday, January 31, 2025)

  • Elimination Round 1: 12 pm JST/ 9:30 am IST/ 8 pm PST (Thursday)
  • Creator Showmatch: 5 pm JST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 1 am PST

Day 4 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)

  • Winners Bracket: 11:15 am JST/ 7:45 am IST/ 6:15 pm PST (Friday)
  • Elimination Round 2: 4:45 pm JST/ 2:15 pm IST/ 12:45 am PST

Match Point Finals

Day 5 (Sunday, February 2, 2025)

  • Finals: 11:45 pm JST/ 8:15 pm IST/ 6:45 am PST
ALGS Champs schedule (Image via EA)
Where to watch

Players interested in watching the latest ALGS Championship can tune in to the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels.

If you're interested in some banter and analysis of the ongoing matches, you can also tune in to the streams of your favorite Apex Legends content creators.

For more Apex Legends and ALGS-related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda esports.

