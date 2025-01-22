Is the Buster Sword worth buying in Apex Legends?

Buster Sword finally returned to Apex Legends along with the Lunar Rebirth Collection Event. Similar to the previous Milestone Event, players can acquire the sword by purchasing all featured skins and cosmetics. Since Milestone Events cost significantly more than Collection Events, players might wonder if they should get the Buster Sword.

The answer to this question is rather complicated, but you should not purchase the Buster Sword. However, you can acquire it only if you like the design and animations. The following section discusses the reasons in detail.

Should you purchase the Buster Sword in Apex Legends?

Buster Sword in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

As mentioned previously, buying the Buster Sword in Apex Legends is not worth it. It is a part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Milestone Event, where players can fully unlock and acquire the sword. While obtaining Heirlooms from Collection Events in this free-to-play title is quite expensive already, the Milestone Events are a bit more costly. Therefore, if you want to get a universal Heirloom, there are more choices in the game that are significantly more appealing.

From a neutral standpoint, we recommend against this melee cosmetics as it can be disadvantageous at times. Since the sword is quite big, it blocks a significant amount of players’ vision while roaming around. Adversaries can easily catch you off guard if they creep up from the spot blocked by the Buster Sword. If you are more of a competitive player, the Raptor’s Claw is a better option in every aspect as it has a sleek design, several recolors, and, more importantly, it is exceptionally small.

Buster Sword covers a decent portion of the screen (Image via EA)

If you want to keep the Buster Sword as a collector's item or are just fond of this melee weapon’s design, you should purchase it. Unlike the Buster Sword that all players can use in Trios, the Heirloom version boasts a different color. However, at the end of the day, buying the cosmetics solely depends on your choice since it's your account.

