It's imperative to know about the Legends that can counter Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 24. After the most recent changes made with the seasonal update, Pathfinder has fallen off the meta and is one of the most underplayed characters in the game. However, just because he doesn't have a high pick rate, doesn't make him useless.

If anything, players lose track of his insane mobility, and inevitably fall victim to his relentless aggression potential. Naturally, to shut down his presence in a reliable manner, we have curated a list of the 5 best Legends to counter Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 24. To know more about them, read below.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

What are the best characters to counter Pathfinder in Apex Legends?

Here are the most effective counters that you can pick against Pathfinder in Apex Legends:

1) Ash

Ash is an Assault class character who can trap opponents with her tactical ability. You can hit Pathfinder with Ash’s tactical ability and temporarily prevent him from using grapples by anchoring him in a small area. This can be a great opportunity to score a quick knockdown and possibly convert it into a kill.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Furthermore, the latest rework to Ash's kit provides her with a unique Passive Ability, Predator's Pursuit. Ash can now dash a short distance, and this new mobility provides her with insane movement potential. Players can chain movement-techs to easily catch up to Pathfinder, and combine their passive with her Arc Snare to shut him down.

Lastly, if you find that Pathfinder is using his ultimate ability to run away, you can use your Phase Breach to not only catch up with him, but eliminate him with absolute ease.

2) Fuse

Fuse is another Assault character in Apex Legends who can inflict ticking damage. His tactical ability can be used to slow down enemy rushes and deal some damage before the fight even begins.

You can stick Fuse’s tactical ability on Pathfinder while he uses the grapple to delay his attack. This makes it easier for your team to counterattack and take the advantage.

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability is not very useful against Pathfinder but can force the enemy team to use the character’s ultimate. You can then chase them down or even try to get a few knocks while they use the zipline.

3) Caustic

Caustic is an excellent Controller in Apex Legends. His abilities are tailored to anchor buildings and even some open areas on the map.

You can place down Caustic's tactical ability around corners if a Pathfinder tries to initiate fights while using the grapple ability. The gas traps will inflict ticking damage and make it difficult for all the opponents to push together, isolating the gunfight where you hold the advantage.

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Caustic’s ultimate is one of the most potent tools that can be used offensively and defensively. You can deploy this ability near the landing area of Pathfinder to catch him off-guard and score easy kills. Most Pathfinders prefer taking the first fight, and the rest of the team is generally quite far. Your team should be able to turn a 3v3 into a favorable 2v3 after eliminating this movement character.

4) Mirage

Mirage is a Support character who has a unique ability kit. His playstyle revolves around fooling opponents and collecting positional information with the clones.

Pathfinders can quickly climb on top of rocks and buildings, so it is difficult to spot them. You can place one of your clones in the open to spot such players and then shoot back at them.

Mirage in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

If a Pathfinder decides to get a jump on you, you can instantly cast your ultimate as Mirage to confuse and waste time. Once you have secured the advantage, you can spray him down and score an easy knockdown.

As Mirage, you can also safely revive your knocked-down teammates since you can go invisible giving out only a sound cue to the enemy team.

5) Wattson

Wattson’s fences can become the perfect trap for aggressive Pathfinder players. Her abilities as a Controller can be used to trap players while disorienting them and dealing damage.

You can place Wattson’s tactical ability around your team’s location and deactivate them by staying near the poles. Once a Pathfinder team decides to push, you can move away and zap anyone who crosses it.

Wattson in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Pathfinders generally prefer grappling into fights as it provides them an advantage when initiating a gunfight. The fences are great for stopping such sudden attack tactics. Moreover, Wattson’s ultimate can help your team evade any form of grenades or projectiles when holding down an area of the map.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 24. Though this list has been curated by considering all possible pros and cons, it's not the easiest to counter Pathfinder all by yourself. We believe that you should opt for proper communication and team work to succesfully shut down this Legend in the game.

