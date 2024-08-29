5 best Legends to duo with Valkyrie in Apex Legends Season 22

Valkyrie in Apex Legends is one of the most versatile characters. She boasts a unique kit that allows her to be quite agile and swiftly traverse the map. Since Valkyrie is not one of the free characters, players must spend a total of 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 AC (Apex Coins) to unlock this Skirmisher. Most players tend to unlock characters using the former currency, as acquiring them is comparatively easy.

Right after unlocking this Skirmisher unit, you may want to queue up with a friend to have a quality time Ranking up or chill Trio matches. So, here are five characters that pair well with Valkyrie in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Five characters who are the perfect for duo queuing with Valkyrie in Apex Legends

1) Ballistic

Trending

Ballistic in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of the best characters to pair with Valkyrie in Apex Legends is Ballistic. Since he hails from the Assault class, Ballistic is the perfect match for the latter. Most of the former’s abilities revolve around disrupting the enemies’ advancements and boosting his allies’ fighting prowess.

Ballistic’s ultimate is quite strong in the hands of the players who like the run-and-gun play style. Combining Valkyrie’s agile nature with Ballistic’s aggressiveness, they can both steamroll through the entire lobby.

2) Crypto

Crypto in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Crypto is another character who is the perfect duo for Valkyrie in Apex Legends. When paired with him, this team mainly advances with the information they obtain from the Survey Beacons. Crypto’s passive also helps them prepare for a third party after they finish fighting since he can count teams near him just by deploying his drone.

Apart from scanning the Survey Beacons, Crypto’s EMP is also very effective in clearing out any enemy traps as it can destroy various things such as the Wattson fence, Gibraltar's bubble, Caustic’s gas traps, Loba’s ultimate, and more. Therefore, an EMP blast before pushing towards the adversary eases the minds of the allies as they won’t have to care for any traps.

3) Conduit

Conduit in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Due to Valkyrie’s swiftness, Conduit is the best Support duo for her. Since the former usually is in places where Conduit can’t easily go, pairing Valkyrie with Supports such as Lifeline and Gibraltar is not beneficial for the team.

Conduit can provide healing to Valkyrie when she is fighting enemies from afar. This allows the latter to fight for a longer period as the former boosts Valkyrie’s survivability.

4) Catalyst

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Since Valkyrie’s playstyle is rather aggressive and fast-paced, pairing her with Controllers such as Catalyst is the best option. As the latter’s playstyle is also quite aggressive, she is the perfect match for Valkyrie in Apex Legends.

Catalyst’s spikes are also quite useful when pushing as they slow the enemies down and deal a little damage. She can block off various choke points with her spikes and force the enemies to destroy them when they try to push in. Additionally, Catalyst can also use it to reveal the enemies’ position as the spikes activate automatically when an adversary is nearby.

5) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you want to pair Valkyrie in Apex Legends with another Skirmisher, Revenant is the one you should choose. After his abilities were reworked in Season 18, he has been one of the meta-defining characters. After three whole seasons have passed, no other characters in this title could dethrone him.

The amount of health Revenant can acquire from his abilities is quite absurd and admiring at the same time. Due to this reason, he tends to get focused on a fight more than the other Legends which is the perfect distraction for Valkyrie to snag some eliminations to her name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!