5 best legends to duo with Gibraltar in Apex Legends Season 22

Gibraltar is one of the oldest characters in Apex Legends and was moved from the Control to the Support category. His signature ability creates the largest shield in the game and can block all bullets and grenades from both sides. Meanwhile, his ultimate ability engulfs an area in continuous aerial bombardments which can slow enemies and inflict a lot of damage potentially knocking them down.

Apex Legends has 6 Support characters in its roster, each with unique abilities and strengths. Gibraltar’s kit allows him to defend and help the team while also being able to corner enemy squads with his ultimate. This can be combined with the abilities of other legends to make the most of it.

This article will highlight the best duo to play with Gibraltar in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best legends to duo with Gibraltar in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of the most effective characters to play with Gibraltar in Apex Legends:

1) Horizon

Horizon in the Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Horizon is one of the strongest duos to combo with Gibraltar as both ultimates can be combined to decimate enemy squads. Horizon’s Black Hole can trap enemies in an area while Gibraltar’s ultimate can deal damage to make them easy targets. Moreover, the aerial bombardments stun the enemies which hinders visibility and movement speed.

On top of it, Horizon can use her signature ability from inside Gibraltar’s dome to safely make it to the top and spam grenades to stop enemy rushes.

2) Fuze

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse is an Assault class legend that can perform a similar combo with Gibraltar’s ultimate. Players can deploy a large ring of fire to corner enemies before calling in the Support legend’s ultimate to score easy knocks. Fuse can then spam Knuckle Clusters and grenades to quickly wipe enemy teams caught in the abilities.

Fuse’s signature ability is also great for defending the area inside the dome as the nades stick to the wall and can damage anyone trying to cross the shielded region.

3) Lifeline

Lifeline in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Lifeline can be a great asset in team fight scenarios if an ally gets knocked. Gibraltar can place down the dome and help her pull off a fast revive and reset from inside the cover. He can also utilize his passive ability to revive faster inside the dome shield, allowing the knocked teammate to rejoin the fight without much delay.

Moreover, Lifeline’s ultimate can help the entire team stay stacked with medical supplies and high-tier loot including backpacks and attachments when required.

4) Caustic

Caustic in the Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Caustic’s ultimate has a similar area control effect and can be combined with Gibraltar’s ultimate to destroy squads. Both can be deployed simultaneously to corner enemies into a tight spot and make them easy targets, securing quick squad wipes. The same can also be done to fortify the team’s position by deploying Gibraltar’s ultimate as a defensive measure to stop enemy rushes.

Caustic can then place down the gas traps inside the dome shield to stop enemies from breaching the secure area. This also provides time for the team to reset for the next gunfight.

5) Newcastle

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Newcastle is another Support legend who specializes in shields. This can be combined with Gibraltar’s dome to create a double shield layer. Then, the latter can call in his aerial attack, forcing enemies to either retreat or fight inside the dome shield. Moreover, Newcastle can move his signature ability shield, making fights more advantageous for the squad.

Newcastle’s Ultimate is a great way to secure positions inside buildings and open grounds. Meanwhile, Gibraltar players can disorient opponents and stop anyone trying to push past the Newcastle wall.

