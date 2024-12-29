5 best Legends to counter Catalyst in Apex Legends

Catalyst in Apex Legends is an adept Controller character who can anchor buildings with ease and lay down traps. Her ability kit is best for defensive strategies and provides cover for allies during rotations. The ultimate ability forms a straight and tall wall that can block the line of sight. This is often used to divide the battlefield and isolate gunfights.

This article will highlight the most effective counters for Catalyst in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 11, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Which characters can effectively counter Catalyst in Apex Legends?

Here is a quick overview of the best characters you can pick to counter Catalyst in Apex Legends:

1) Ash

Ash has received a new rework in the Season 24 update which makes her one of the most aggressive legends in the Assault class. Her ability to quickly dash in mid-air can be great for countering the traps laid out by Catalyst. This is a great tool that can be used to breach areas held by the Controller.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash can also teleport a larger distance after the rework. This can be used to chase any teams trying to use Catalyst's ultimate as cover to reposition. Moreover, the teleport is almost instant, making it easier for Ash to catch up and attack the enemy team.

2) Ballistic

Ballistic also received some much-needed buffs in the new season. His tactical ability now comes with two charges in the base kit. Moreover, his ultimate ability now provides a movement speed boost alongside unlimited ammo and faster reload speeds.

Ballistic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Ballistic can empower the entire team with his ultimate and launch aggressive rushes. Since his allies have quicker reloads, it is easier to destroy traps and engage the enemies when holding positions behind cover. Moreover, his tactical ability can disable opponents from shooting temporarily with the "overheat" debuff.

3) Fuse

Fuse’s destructive abilities are perfect for taking down doors and makeshift covers in Apex Legends.

Fuse is an Assault legend with an ability kit designed to inflict damage from a distance and poke opponents. Most teams with Catalysts will try to capture a building inside the safe zone and bunker down after fortifying it. You can spam grenades inside these areas and constantly farm damage while depleting the enemy’s resources.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse can deploy his tactical explosives through Catalyst’s wall. If you are lucky you might be able to stick one of the opponents. The damage indicator can then be used as a tracker to spot their location and shoot them down. This is a great way to score easy eliminations without committing to a team fight.

4) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is another Assault character in Apex Legends with poking abilities. Her tactical ability can destroy covers like doors and certain ability shields. It can also damage enemies behind solid cover and force opposing teams to reposition when the circle shifts. Since the ability recharges down quite fast, you can spam it and make the enemy team use most of their healing items.

Mad Maggie in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate is great for catching opponents off-guard and disorienting them. It can be used to initiate gunfights or to chase down anyone who tries to run away from the battlefield. You can also launch it toward Catalyst’s wall as it will definitely hit one of the enemies thanks to its massive area of effect.

5) Rampart

Rampart is a Controller who can use her ultimate to destroy building doors with ease. The ability can also act as an extra weapon during team fights that can be spammed due to its high fire rate. This is great for inflicting damage through Catalyst’s wall in case the enemy team tries to reposition during the gunfight.

Rampart in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Rampart can also place down her own walls outside the fortified doors to prevent opponents from opening them. This is a trick you can use to limit the number of exits for a team and force them to funnel out from one place. You can then spam grenades inside to inflict chip damage.

